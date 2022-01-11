The Music Center Postpones LIVE AT THE MUSIC CENTER

The Music Center announced the postponement of Live at The Music Center: Concerts Celebrating Jerry Moss, Co-Founder of A&M Records, given the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

To protect the health and safety of the artists, guests and staff, the weekend of tribute concerts celebrating the extraordinary achievements of Jerry Moss, originally scheduled for February 11 and 12, 2022, will be postponed to a later date to be announced.

The Music Center's Ticket Buyer Assurance Program protects all advance ticket purchases. Ticketed patrons will receive, at their request, a full refund or a credit on their Music Center account for a future purchase. Ticket holders can reach out to tickets@musiccenter.org or call the box office at (213) 972-0711 (Monday - Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.) to complete these accommodations.

Situated on the ancestral and sacred land of the Tongva and many other indigenous groups who call these grounds home, The Music Center acknowledges and honors with gratitude the land itself and the First People who have been its steward throughout the generations.