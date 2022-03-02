The Music Center Opens Applications For SW!ING OUT ONE-TO-ONE

The Music Center joins The Joyce Theater to invite L.A. County-based artists to apply for a FREE, five session artist mentorship program with professionals from the cast and creative team of SW!NG OUT-a contemporary Swing dance presentation directed by Caleb Teicher.

The mentorship program focuses on such areas as musicianship, choreography and improvisation, among others. Selected participants will be paired with a member of the SW!NG OUT creative team to work one-on-one in their individual category during five virtual sessions that will culminate in an experience sharing workshop.

L.A. area dance enthusiasts, musicians, choreographers and other performers interested in developing skills and partnering with artists for professional development. Professional and aspiring artists are eligible to participate.

The program runs virtually from May 16, 2022, to June 16, 2022, with a culminating in-person event at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles on June 25 or 26, 2022.

Complete online application form and submit up to three personal or professional references along with work sample submissions. Application deadline: Sunday, March 27, 2022 (11:59 p.m.)

For more information and to apply, please visit: http://musiccenter.org/swingoutonetoone