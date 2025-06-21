The Morgan-Wixson Theatre to Bring SISTER ACT to The Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Morgan-Wixson Theatre brings Sister Act, the hit movie turned stage musical, to Santa Monica this summer. This production of Sister Act is a must-see, balancing both comedy and heart, depicted through exuberant dance, a lively ensemble, and an incredible vocal score, written by the same composer of hit musicals including Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Little Shop of Horrors. Story and book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional material by Douglas Carter Bean, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater, licensed under agreement with Music Theatre International.

Sister Act is a lively stage adaptation of the beloved 1992 film about a nightclub singer turned accidental nun.

Set in 1970s Philadelphia, the plot follows Deloris, who witnesses a mob hit and is placed in witness protection at a convent, posing as a nun. Initially out of place in the quiet, conservative world of the church, Deloris uses her lively, secular personality to rejuvenate the convent’s struggling choir, turning it into a powerhouse that brings the community together.

Director Rubén Gabriel Hernández brings Sister Act to life with a unique new take on this classic movie turned stage musical. Rubén Gabriel Hernández jumped at the chance to direct this story on the Morgan-Wixson stage stating “On the surface, Sister Act is an uproariously funny, electrifying musical that most people recognize from the hit 90’s movie starring the incomparable Whoopi Goldberg. When you dive in a little deeper, you’ll find that the show is about community, sisterhood, and the miraculous opportunity to find purpose through uplifting, supporting, and protecting those around you. As soon as I felt those themes calling out to me I knew I had to take my shot at telling this story. Finding your community and being there for each other feels like it has never been more relevant than it is now and making sure that the powerful messages of joy, perseverance, and community were honored in this show felt like a responsibility and a privilege that I could not pass up.” In an effort to engage and grow the Morgan-Wixson community, SISTER ACT has curated events surrounding select performances. June 28th will continue The Morgan-Wixson’s tradition of the post-show opening night party for all patrons. This time with a disco party theme and an invitation for audience members to dress in their disco or 70s best! They will also be continuing the tradition of their two post-show talkbacks, after the July 13th and July 25th performances. On Sunday, July 6th Sister Act will be hosting a free to the public post-matinee karaoke event and on Saturday, July 11th, SISTER ACT will have a late-night post-show party at the Weary-Livers Bar. For more information, patrons can visit www.morgan-wixson.org/mainstage/sister-act.

Sister Act is directed by Rubén Gabriel Hernández; Choreographed by Meghan Ripchik; Lauren Josephs is Producer; Jenny Chaney is Vocal Director; Genesis Hernandez is Production Stage Manager; Ariella Salinas Fiore is Intimacy Choreographer; Costume Designer is Samantha Jo Jaffray; Lighting Designer is Alyssa Armas; Scenic Designer is Krystyna Colocho . Morgan-Wixson Theatre Technical Director is William Wilday.

Sister Act book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner with additional book material Douglas Carter Beane, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater, licensed under agreement with Music Theatre International and based on the Touchstone Pictures motion picture SISTER ACT written by Joseph Howard will be presented by Santa Monica’s Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd., June 28 through July 27, 2025, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m . The musical features Kyrsten V. Williams, Kim Peterson, Bethany Haspel, Sarah Maher, Eve Keller, Michael Heimos, Steven Flowers, Javon Willis, Terrence Robinson, Deonte Allen, Aydin Washington, Emily Blustajn, Ann Villella, Olivia Leyva, Minque Taylor, Andrew Chorbi, KC Martinez, Elle Cantwell, Hayley Wells, Emily Walker, Eadric Einbinder, Marini Tagarda, and Veronica Driscoll.

Ticket prices are: Adults $32, Seniors $28, and Students $25 – plus applicable ticketing fees. Group rates are available — call the box office for details. Visit www.morgan-wixson.org or call (310) 828-7519. Easy, free parking is available a block west of the theater, with many excellent restaurants within walking distance.

