The Hotel Cafe Hosts UNCANCELLED MUSIC FESTIVAL on Stageit

The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles will be hosting the Uncancelled Music Festival!

From April 2-9, the venue will host more than 75 artists via Stageit, to help raise money for their staff, the community of artists, and the foundation MusiCares, which provides assistance to musicians in need.

You can tune in each day to the Hotel Cafe Stage, and tip individual artists. Admission is free, and on a "pay what you want" basis.

From 4/2 - 4:9, we'll host more than 75 artists via @Stageit, while raising funds for our venue's staff, our community of artists, and Recording Academy's @MusiCares. Tune in each day to the Hotel Cafe Stage where you can tip individual artists/pay what you want for "admission." pic.twitter.com/Hr99a4Bf50 - Hotel Cafe (@thehotelcafe) March 30, 2020

For more information visit https://uncancelledmusicfestival.com/home.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You