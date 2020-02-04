The Grove Theatre Presents PETER PAN

The Grove Theatre opens its 30th anniversary season with the spectacle Peter Pan, on Saturday, March 14th.

Take off with Peter Pan and the three Darling children as they fly away from their nursery to the magic and wonder of Neverland. There, they encounter the cunning and evil Captain Hook, played by Kristopher Kyer, who also directs, villainous pirates, a crafty crocodile and a sprightly fairy named Tinker Bell. Audiences of all ages will enjoy the whimsical adventure, not to mention the score that includes such beloved classics as "I Won't Grow Up," "Neverland" and "I'm Flying."

Yes...and they really are flying... Come enjoy this evening of family fun and adventure...a show for all ages. And after the show, you can meet and take your photo with Captain Hook, Peter Pan, the Darlings, Tiger Lily, Smee, or any of your favorite Neverland characters.

Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 7:29 pm and on Sunday at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $23, $28 and $33 for adults, $20 for children and students, with group discounts and can be purchased by calling (909) 920-4343, or by visiting The Grove box office or website at http://www.grovetheatre.com. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street, Upland, CA 91786.





