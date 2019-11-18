The Group Rep Presents The World Premiere of A TWISTED CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Group Rep presents the world premiere premiere of A Twisted Christmas Carol, a comedy written by Phil Olson, directed by Doug Engalla, produced by Alyson York, a Texas style spoof of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," December 14 - January 12, Upstairs at the Group Rep on the second floor of the Lonny Chapman Theatre.

It's Christmas Eve in a small west Texas town and cantankerous barbecue joint owner Buford Johnson gets in an argument with his wife, Darla, tells her he's skipping Christmas, he storms out of the restaurant, goes four wheeling in his pickup, gets hit by a twister, rolls his truck and goes into a coma. He comes back in his dream where he's visited by ex-business partner, Hank Walker, who plays the ghost of Christmas past, present, and future.

The cast features of the talents of Van Boudreaux, Paul Cady, Christian Land, Lisa McGee Mann, and Veronica Roy.

The Production/Design Team includes Chris Winfield (Set Design), Kenny Harder (Lighting Design), Steve Shaw (Sound Design), Stephanie Colet (Costume Design), Doug Haverty (Graphic Design) and Doug Engalla (Promotional Video & Photography).

About Show Times and Tickets: December 14 - January 12. Saturdays at 4:00 pm. Sundays at 7:00 pm. Talk-backs after Sunday shows 12/21 and 01/04. General Admission: $20.00. Seniors & Students with ID: $17.00. For tickets and information: www.thegrouprep.com or (818) 763-5990. Upstairs at the Group Rep on the second floor of the Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Boulevard, North Hollywood 91601. The Upstairs venue is not handicapped accessible.





