The Greek Theatre Cancels 2020 Season

For the first time in 90 years, The Greek Theatre Los Angeles announces the cancellation of its 2020 season, in conformance with State, County and City guidelines regarding the health crisis and the improbability for mass gatherings, like concerts and large crowd events.

"Although we had hoped to celebrate our 90th Anniversary Season of providing live entertainment for the citizens of Los Angeles we feel it is the right, responsible and safe thing for fans, artists, staff and our Griffith Park community to put a pause on live, large crowd events until 2021," said City of Los Angeles, Recreation and Parks Executive Officer, AP Diaz.

The company will be taking time to refresh and reset, working with all their valued partners to reschedule any previously planned events. Patrons are asked to continue to monitor the website here for event status updates.

