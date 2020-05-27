The Greek Theatre Cancels 2020 Season

Article Pixel May. 27, 2020  
The Greek Theatre Cancels 2020 Season

For the first time in 90 years, The Greek Theatre Los Angeles announces the cancellation of its 2020 season, in conformance with State, County and City guidelines regarding the health crisis and the improbability for mass gatherings, like concerts and large crowd events.

"Although we had hoped to celebrate our 90th Anniversary Season of providing live entertainment for the citizens of Los Angeles we feel it is the right, responsible and safe thing for fans, artists, staff and our Griffith Park community to put a pause on live, large crowd events until 2021," said City of Los Angeles, Recreation and Parks Executive Officer, AP Diaz.

The company will be taking time to refresh and reset, working with all their valued partners to reschedule any previously planned events. Patrons are asked to continue to monitor the website here for event status updates.


Next on Stage

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 15!
  • Watch LIVE: The NEXT ON STAGE College Top 15 Announced
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 15!