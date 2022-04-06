The Grand Event Center to Stage Dinner Theatre Production of FUNNY BONZ

After an award-winning run at the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival, P3 Theatre Company's landmark musical sketch comedy show, Funny Bonz, the 'Humerus' Solution, comes to the Grand Event Center in Long Beach. The winner of 'Best Fringe Cabaret and Variety Show' and the Producer's Encore Award returns with an open-ended residency at the Grand Event Center! The brainchild of P3's Executive Artistic Director, Jon Peterson's vision has fully come to life, with Funny Bonz moving full-time into the dinner theatre setting as a residency!

Best described as a musical sketch comedy revue, Funny Bōnz shines the spotlight on the 'humerus' side of celebrities, politics, social mishaps, and current events, bringing much-needed laughter (and in some cases, awareness!) back into the world. hink of the show as a musical SNL.

"I couldn't be any more excited to bring such a hilariously side-splitting show with such an incredibly talented cast to entertain the tourists, business travelers and community of the beautiful city of Long Beach", exclaims Peterson. "The combination of that and the hospitality and drool-worthy food at the Grand is nothing less than a Producer's dream!"

Funny Bonz will have its next shows at the Grand Event Center - 4101 E Willow St, Long Beach, CA 90815 on Thursday, April 21, 2022 @ 12:00 pm and 6pm. The evening show is being hosted by the Long Beach area Chamber of Commerce. Performances will continue to run monthly at the Grand, once as a matinee and then again as an evening show.

The show is presented by P3 Theatre Company, Co-Directed and Produced by Jon Peterson, Co-Directed and Choreographed by Jimmy Hippenstiel, and stars Cam Burchard, Spencer Frankeberger, Devyn Kontur, Jon Peterson, Max Ritter, Sheri Vasquez, Aubrey Williams, and Rachel Williams.

The show will take place at the Grand Event Center, 4101 E Willow St. Long Beach, CA 90815.

Performance Dates:

Thursday, April 21st, 2022 @ 12:00 pm and 6:30pm - April's performance is being hosted by the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Thursday, May 19th, 2022 @ 12:00 pm and 6:30 pm

Thursday, June 16th, 2022 @ 12:00 pm and 6:30 pm

Thursday, July 21st, 2022 @ 12:00 pm and 6:30 pm.

Ticket Pricing:

12:30pm Performance

Standard Admission: $72.50

Show Only - GA (no dining options): $25.00

6:30pm Performance

Standard Admission: $90.00

Show Only - GA(no dining options): $35.00

Advanced dining reservations must be made no later than 4 days prior to the show.

Ticket Link: https://www.onthestage.tickets/p3-theatre-company

Admission Age: 15+