The Earthlings Ensemble and Lola Darzens Present 15 MINUTES TO PLACES

France, 17th century. The Sun King has made the court of France a haven for art. Jean-Baptiste Poquelin rapidly makes it his home, writing and performing plays under the stage name, Monsieur de Molière. Going from success to even greater success, under the laughter of his best friend, the King himself, all of his plays are performed in full houses, revered and craved for.

Basking in his everlasting glory, Molière writes The Tartuffe, his newest masterpiece. Unbeknownst to him, he has just triggered the biggest scandal in the history of French literature and his life is about to take a turn for the worst. How does the most successful artist of his time handle being reminded of his humanity ?

Lola Darzens (Writer, director, performer)

Born and raised in France, Darzens has been cradled by French theater. Looking up to Molière as she studied his work in school, she went on to obtain a Master's Degree in Digital Marketing and Innovation before moving to Los Angeles to train in the Stella Adler Art of Acting Studio. After a year of in-depth training in acting and writing, she wrote and performed her first solo show, "15 minutes to places". This solo show is Darzens' homage to late Monsieur de Molière on the 400th anniversary of his birth.

Claire Wagner (Producer)

Claire Wagner is an actor and improvisor in Los Angeles. After many years of training in the San Francisco Bay Area, she moved to Orange County to pursue a B.A. in Theatre from CSU Fullerton. Once her program was complete, Wagner moved to West Hollywood, where she currently resides. She is completing her training at the Art of Acting Studio, and has worked with Darzens professionally and personally for the past two years and is looking forward to the further development of this powerful project!

WHERE : The Actor's Company, Let Live Theater, 916 A North Formosa Ave West Hollywood, CA 90046

WHEN : Saturday, June 11th - 8:30PM / Saturday, June 18th - 5:30PM / Sunday, June 26th - 4:30PM

Runtime : 40 min

TICKET INFORMATION:

Price : 10$

Admission Age : 12+; Mature Audiences

Where to buy them : https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7560?tab=tickets

Instagram : @15minutestoplaces2022