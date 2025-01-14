The Chromolume Theatre Reveals 2025 Season of Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Chromolume Theatre at The Zephyr on Melrose in Los Angeles has announced a season of musicals for 2025, kicking off in February with the off-Broadway hit I Love You Because by Joshua Salzman and Ryan Cunningham followed in June (in the Hollywood Fringe Festival) by Marry Me A Little (music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman René), The Bridges of Madison County (music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, book by Marsha Norman) in July, and concluding with Passion (music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine) in November.

I Love You Because is set in modern-day New York. It is based on Jane Austen’s novel Pride and Prejudice. The show received its New York premiere off-Broadway in 2006 and subsequently had productions in the UK, Australia, and Canada. I Love You Because will open February 28 and run through March 16.

Marry Me A Little sets songs cut from Sondheim's better-known musicals to a dialogue-free plot about the relationship between two lonely New York single people, who are in emotional conflict during an evening in their separate one-room apartments. Despite knowing of the other's existence, they never get up the courage to talk to each other, though they imagine what such an encounter might be like. Marry Me A Little is part of the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival in June.

The Bridges of Madison County is based on the 1992 novel of the same name by James Waller about a forbidden love affair between a photographer and a housewife that changes them forever. The show premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2013. With music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and book by Marsha Norman, it ran on Broadway in 2014, garnering four Tony Award nominations and winning two for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations. The Bridges of Madison County will run from July 18–August 3.

Passion is a one act musical adapted from Ettore Scola’s film Passione d’Amore, itself adapted from the novel Fosca by Iginio Ugo Tarchetti. Set in Risorgimento-era Italy, the plot concerns a young soldier and the changes in him brought about by his obsessive love of Fosca, his Colonel's homely, ailing cousin. Passion is notable for being one of the few projects that Stephen Sondheim himself conceived (along with Sweeney Todd and Road Show). After opening on Broadway in 1994, it was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning four, including Best Musical. Passion is set to run November 14–30.

