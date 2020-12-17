The Broad Stage presents Dance Camera West Drive-In, Best of the Festival, a unique drive-in experience showcasing the very best dance films from around the world on the big screen with two different programs on Saturday, January 30, 2021 and Sunday, January 31, 2021 outdoors at the Santa Monica College Bundy Campus - East Parking Lot. Each film will make its World, United States and/or Los Angeles premiere.

For information and tickets visit thebroadstage.org/dancecamerawest . Show times are: Program A - Saturday, Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. Program B - Saturday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 31 at 5:30 p.m.

The Broad Stage is led by Rob Bailis, Artistic and Executive Director. Dance Camera West is led by Kelly Hargraves, Executive Director and Artistic Director.

The Drive-In programs are a unique selection of the top-ranked dance films of 2021, serving as the emotional grand finale of the monthlong annual Dance Camera West festival. These films - a medium where energy, vitality, movement, music, cinematography and the passion of choreography come together - were chosen out of the 260 festival entries from over 35 countries internationally.

The films include (partial list):

D = Director, C = Choreographer

Program A

Sat, Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.Sun, Jan. 31, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Sedimented Here (D/C: Rachel Barker, United States)

Traces (D/C: Alex Murrull, Spain)

4 (D: Mariana Palacios, C: Adrián del Arroyo, Sweden)

Earth Odyssey (D: Adi Halfin, C: Dancers, Germany; Music written, composed and performed by Asaf Avidan)

Beast (D: Henrique Pina, C: Victor Hugo Pontes, Portugal)

Liminality (D: Jennifer Akalina Petuch, D/C: Annali Rose, United States)

Where The Spiders Live (D: Holger Mohaupt, C: Felix Watts, United Kingdom)

Escape (D/C: Heidi Duckler, also lists Filmmaker: Felipe Díaz Galarce, United States)

Program B

Sat, Jan. 30, 2021 at 8 p.m.Sun, Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

Dusk (D: Henrique Pina, C: Olga Roriz, Portugal)

ID (D/C: Cass Mortimer Eipper, Australia)

Forest Floor (D/C: Robbie Synge, United Kingdom)

Second Seed (D/C: Baye & Asa, United States)

Lost Horse (D: Adi Halfin, C: Bobbi Jene Smith, Or Schraiber, Germany; Music written, composed and performed by Asaf Avidan)

The King (D/C: Jonathan Redavid, United States)

Being (D: Pablo Destito and Agustina Videla, C: Agustina Videla, Argentina)

The Circadian Cycle (D/C: Garry Stewart, Australia)

The films range from dance in wide open landscapes to those sheltering in place at home, all reflecting the times we are experiencing with COVID-19. It is a way to experience the outdoors in new ways and from different vantage points. It is a welcome to inside the artist's experience of confinement. Also part of 2021 Dance Camera West Festival:

Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz - International Dance: Los Angeles includes virtual screenings of 19 films on three programs streaming Jan. 7, 8, and 9 at 8 p.m. with primarily French language artists and Q&A's in French. The three-night presentation explores groundbreaking international talent and visits a variety of styles, scenery, music, stories and storytelling techniques. Single program tickets are $10; three program pass is $25. Visit Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz for information and tickets.

Finishing Fund Grant for Underrepresented Artists - DCW has awarded Los Angeles based artists Austyn Rich and Marquesa Gardner (Miss Prissy) a finishing grant award of $1,000 to re-conceptualize, reshoot or re-edit their recent films made during BLM/COVID quarantines. The filmmakers will also be partnered with a BIPOC mentor through their process.

Since 2000, Dance Camera West has connected diverse cultures and environments through its exploration of dance on screen, bringing thousands of entertaining, challenging and provocative films to Los Angeles from around the globe, effectively bridging the gap between the uniquely influential Los Angeles film community and the significant local dance populace.

Dance Camera West aims to foster groundbreaking talent and to encourage new work in the area of dance film by supporting creation, presentation and distribution of films. DCW presents an annual international festival held at renowned arts venues throughout Los Angeles, and informative and educational events throughout the year, to bring dance to the world beyond the stage and through the language of film.

These programs will take place in person at the Santa Monica College Bundy Campus - East Parking Lot, 3171 S Bundy Dr at Airport (between Ocean Park Blvd. and Palms) Los Angeles, CA 90066). All guests will have required safety COVID-19 protocols (including masks and distancing). Each program is expected to have a 65-minute runtime.

Both programs are screened each evening. Single program tickets are priced at $45 per car (unlimited passengers); a $80 Premium Pass includes both programs for a single car plus the complete 2021 Dance Camera West Digital Festival Collection, which includes a set of 40+ films, sent to ticketholders in February. There will be a limited number of $10 student tickets with appropriate identification. Venue and processing fees apply.

Please note: The films are recommended for ages 10 and up.