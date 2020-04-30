Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
The Broad Stage At Home Announces Readers for RED HEN PRESS POETRY HOUR May 2
The Broad Stage at Home is a destination offering new, live-streamed content from artistic partners and archival footage, highlighted by new, recurring series and content broadcast live.
This Saturday, May 2 at 8:00 p.m. The Broad Stage at Home presents readings and conversation on the Red Hen Press Poetry Hour, hosted by author Sandra Tsing Loh.This week's poets include:
- Camille Dungy authored four poetry books including Trophic Cascade and the essay collection Guidebook to Relative Strangers: Journeys into Race, Motherhood and History.
- Tess Taylor's work has appeared in The Atlantic, Kenyon Review, Poetry, Tin House, The Times Literary Supplement, and CNN. She is the on-air poetry reviewer for NPR's All Things Considered.
- Elizabeth Bradfield is the author of the poetry collections Once Removed, Approaching Ice, Interpretive Work, and Toward Antarctica. Her poems and essays have appeared in The New Yorker, West Branch, Poetry, The Atlantic Monthly, and Orion.
- Kim Stafford is the author of a dozen books. His latest Wild Honey, Tough Salt was published by Red Hen Press in 2019; a forthcoming collection, Singer Come From Afar is to be released in 2021 by Red Hen Press.
At livestream time, the broadcast is found on The Broad Stage Facebook page www.facebook.com/thebroadstage or website at www.thebroadstage.org/athome. If you are watching on Facebook, please scroll down the page until you see a section called Posts. Feel free to message us on Facebook as well if you have any trouble finding it! We will be standing by to help.
100 Tricks Every Boy Can Do: How My Brother Disappeared, and Wind on the Waves: Stories from the Oregon Coast. He has a forthcoming collection, Singer Come From Afar to be released in 2021 by Red Hen Press. His poems have appeared in The Atlantic, Harper's, Virginia Quarterly Review, The Sun, and other magazines. He has taught writing in dozens of schools and community centers, and in Scotland, Italy, and Bhutan. Writer/naturalist Elizabeth Bradfield is the author of the poetry collections Once Removed, Approaching Ice, Interpretive Work, and Toward Antarctica. Her poems and essays have appeared in The New Yorker, West Branch, Poetry, The Atlantic Monthly, Orion and elsewhere. Winner of the Audre Lorde Prize from the Publishing Triangle, finalist for a Lambda Literary Award and the James Laughlin Award from the Academy of American Poets, her awards also include a Stegner Fellowship, a Bread Loaf Scholarship, and a residency at the Vermont Studio Center. Bradfield grew up in Tacoma, Washington, attended the University of Oregon, graduated from the University of Washington, and received her MFA from the University of Alaska, Anchorage. Founder and editor-in-chief of Broadsided Press and a contributing editor at the Alaska Quarterly Review, she lives on Cape Cod with her partner, works as a naturalist/guide locally as well as on expedition ships around the globe, and is Associate Professor and co-director of creative writing at Brandeis University. www.ebradfield.com Sandra Tsing Loh is the author of six books, including The Madwoman in the Volvo: My Year of Raging Hormones (2014, W.W. Norton), which was selected as one of The New York Times' 100 Most Notable Books. It is based on her piece on menopause in The Best American Essays 2012, originally published in The Atlantic. The Madwoman in the Volvo inspired Sandra's hit play of the same name, as well as her stand-up show, The B***h Is Back: An All-Too Intimate Conversation, which ran at The Broad Stage in 2015. Her new book The Madwoman and the Roomba: My Year of Domestic Mayhem will be published by W.W. Norton in June 2020. The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center opened its doors in September 2008. The Broad Stage is an artist's dream and an audience's delight. Unlike any performance space in the country, it is sublimely intimate with just over 500 seats and strikingly grand at the same time-allowing eye contact with artists from the boxes to the back row-forging a new kind of artist and audience experience in Los Angeles. Boasting one of the city's largest proscenium stages, The Broad Stage offers theatre, dance, film, opera, jazz, world music, musicals, symphony and chamber orchestras, family programming, and more. Each genre features superlative talent from every generation and around the globe. No other performing arts center west of the 405 can boast such consistently stellar lineups of performers, including Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Joshua Bell, Michael Fabiano, Sir James Galway, Jonas Kaufman, Anna Netrebko, Garrick Ohlsson, André Watts, Joey Alexander, The Stanley Clarke Band, Dave Grusin, Bobby McFerrin, Brad Mehldau, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Joshua Redman, Lee Ritenour, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Helen Hunt, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Sutton Foster, Patti LuPone, Matthew Morrison, Chita Rivera, Isabella Rossellini, Alash (Tuvan Throat Singers), Basiani (State Ensemble of Georgian Folk Singing), Josh Groban, Aaron Neville, Pussy Riot, Kyle Abraham Abraham.in.motion, Ballet Hispanico, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Lil Buck, Bedlam Theatre Company, Manual Cinema, 7 Fingers, the Nat Geo Live presentations, and a series in conjunction with Sotheby's that included a talk with Larry Bell, Billy Al Bengston, Ed Moses, and Ed Ruscha. Editors please note when referring to our venue, we are appropriately The Broad Stage (three words) and we are located in Santa Monica, California. The Broad (two words) refers to the contemporary art museum on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles. Pronunciation - Broad rhymes with road. Red Hen Press, one of the few literary presses in the Los Angeles area, was founded in 1994 by Kate Gale and Mark E. Cull with the intention of keeping creative literature alive. Our focus as a literary press is to publish poetry, literary fiction, and nonfiction. Red Hen Press is committed to publishing work of literary excellence, supporting diversity, and promoting literacy in our local schools. We seek a community of readers and writers who are actively engaged in the essential human practice known as literature. Red Hen Press offers several literary awards each year, including the Benjamin Saltman Award. The winner of the Benjamin Saltman Award receives a cash prize in addition to publication of the winning poetry collection. Past judges include: Claudia Rankine, Robin Becker, Wanda Coleman, B.H. Fairchild, Nick Flynn, Eloise Klein Healy, David St. John, Dorianne Laux, Thomas Lux, Philip Levine, Alicia Ostriker, James Ragan, Peggy Shumaker, and Quincy Troupe. Other awards offered include the Red Hen Press Short Fiction Award, Women's Prose Prize, Quill (Queer) Prose Award, Nonfiction Award, and Novella Award. Red Hen Press is also committed to promoting literacy in the community. Beyond developing an appreciation of literature, we believe it is essential to our society to promote a readership that remains open and critically engaged in reading a variety of well-written, thought-provoking work. Our Writing in the Schools program brings writers into schools to run writing workshops and to read and discuss their work-promoting both literacy and creative expression among young people. We organize readings in schools, universities, libraries, and literary organizations. We donate books to a variety of organizations, including schools and facilities that educate at-risk youth.