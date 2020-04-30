The Broad Stage At Home Announces Readers for RED HEN PRESS POETRY HOUR May 2

The Broad Stage at Home is a destination offering new, live-streamed content from artistic partners and archival footage, highlighted by new, recurring series and content broadcast live.

This Saturday, May 2 at 8:00 p.m. The Broad Stage at Home presents readings and conversation on the Red Hen Press Poetry Hour, hosted by author Sandra Tsing Loh.

At livestream time, the broadcast is found on The Broad Stage Facebook page www.facebook.com/thebroadstage or website at www.thebroadstage.org/athome. If you are watching on Facebook, please scroll down the page until you see a section called Posts. Feel free to message us on Facebook as well if you have any trouble finding it! We will be standing by to help.

Each program is archived following the live stream for on-demand viewing.

Camille T. Dungy has edited three anthologies, including Black Nature: Four Centuries of African American Nature Poetry. Her honors include a Guggenheim Fellowship, an American Book Award, NEA Fellowships in poetry and prose, two NAACP Image Award, and two Hurston/Wright Legacy Award nominations. Dungy's work is published in Best American Poetry, The 100 Best African American Poems, Best American Essays, Pushcart Anthology in both 2017 and 2019, and over thirty other anthologies. She is a professor at Colorado State University.

Tess Taylor's chapbook of poems, The Misremembered World, was selected by Eavan Boland for the Poetry Society of America's inaugural chapbook fellowship. The San Francisco Chronicle called her first book, The Forage House, "stunning," and it was a finalist for the Believer Poetry Award. Her second book, Work & Days, was called "our moment's Georgic" by critic Stephanie Burt and named one of the ten best books of poetry of 2016 by The New York Times. Taylor's work has appeared in The Atlantic, Kenyon Review, Poetry, Tin House, The Times Literary Supplement, CNN, and many other venues. Taylor is the on-air poetry reviewer for NPR's All Things Considered and served as Distinguished Fulbright US Scholar at the Seamus Heaney Centre in Queen's University in Belfast, Northern Ireland. She has taught at UC Berkeley, Whittier, and St. Mary's College. Her work will appear in the MoMA show Dorothea Lange: Words & Pictures in 2020. Her most recent works are Rift Zone (Red Hen Press 2020) and Last West: Roadsongs for Dorothea Lange (The Museum of Modern Art in New York 2020). Taylor grew up and lives again in El Cerrito, California.

Kim Stafford directs the Northwest Writing Institute at Lewis & Clark College. He is the author of a dozen books of poetry and prose, including The Muses Among Us and Early Morning: Remembering My Father, William Stafford. His most recent books are Wild Honey, Tough Salt published by Red Hen Press in 2019,100 Tricks Every Boy Can Do: How My Brother Disappeared, and Wind on the Waves: Stories from the Oregon Coast. He has a forthcoming collection, Singer Come From Afar to be released in 2021 by Red Hen Press. His poems have appeared in The Atlantic, Harper's, Virginia Quarterly Review, The Sun, and other magazines. He has taught writing in dozens of schools and community centers, and in Scotland, Italy, and Bhutan.

Writer/naturalist Elizabeth Bradfield is the author of the poetry collections Once Removed, Approaching Ice, Interpretive Work, and Toward Antarctica. Her poems and essays have appeared in The New Yorker, West Branch, Poetry, The Atlantic Monthly, Orion and elsewhere. Winner of the Audre Lorde Prize from the Publishing Triangle, finalist for a Lambda Literary Award and the James Laughlin Award from the Academy of American Poets, her awards also include a Stegner Fellowship, a Bread Loaf Scholarship, and a residency at the Vermont Studio Center. Bradfield grew up in Tacoma, Washington, attended the University of Oregon, graduated from the University of Washington, and received her MFA from the University of Alaska, Anchorage. Founder and editor-in-chief of Broadsided Press and a contributing editor at the Alaska Quarterly Review, she lives on Cape Cod with her partner, works as a naturalist/guide locally as well as on expedition ships around the globe, and is Associate Professor and co-director of creative writing at Brandeis University

Sandra Tsing Loh is the author of six books, including The Madwoman in the Volvo: My Year of Raging Hormones (2014, W.W. Norton), which was selected as one of The New York Times' 100 Most Notable Books. It is based on her piece on menopause in The Best American Essays 2012, originally published in The Atlantic. The Madwoman in the Volvo inspired Sandra's hit play of the same name, as well as her stand-up show, The B***h Is Back: An All-Too Intimate Conversation, which ran at The Broad Stage in 2015. Her new book The Madwoman and the Roomba: My Year of Domestic Mayhem will be published by W.W. Norton in June 2020.

