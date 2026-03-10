Jodie Landau’s PERFORMANCE OF SELF to Make West Coast Premiere at REDCAT

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Beth Morrison Projects, in partnership with the Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater, will present the West Coast premiere of PERFORMANCE OF SELF by Grammy Award–nominated vocalist, composer, and percussionist Jodie Landau. Performances will take place May 29 and May 30, 2026 in Los Angeles.

Blending memoir, concert, and cabaret, PERFORMANCE OF SELF explores Landau’s personal experiences with love, sex, gender, and family. The debut solo show features original chamber rock compositions written and performed by Landau and performed with a six-piece band. Through music and storytelling, the piece reflects on the tension between constructing identity and navigating the limitations of labels and definitions.

The production also incorporates commentary on topics ranging from online dating to pop culture, examining the ways individuals may struggle to fit within societal expectations. Dramaturgy and direction for the Los Angeles premiere are by Diana Wyenn.

The work originally premiered at National Sawdust in Brooklyn in 2024. That production was developed with and directed and designed by Peabody Southwell. PERFORMANCE OF SELF was commissioned, developed, produced, and co-presented by Beth Morrison Projects.

“It is deeply meaningful to return to REDCAT, which has been such an important artistic home for me and for Beth Morrison Projects over the past decade,” said Beth Morrison, President and Creative Producer of Beth Morrison Projects and Artistic and Co-Founding Director of PROTOTYPE Festival. “Jodie Landau is truly an artist of our time, bringing the worlds of dating, family, loss, and identity to life through musical storytelling that is both incisively funny and profoundly moving. His singular blend of musical genres invites audiences in and surrounds them, carrying them through the intimate and universal journey that is Performance of Self.”

“We are thrilled to partner again with Beth Morrison Projects to present Jodie Landau—a beloved LA artist and critical member of the music community known for his soaring vocals, fine-honed artistry, and compelling performance,” said Katy Dammers.

The presentation is part of OperaFest LA 2026, a citywide festival showcasing the breadth of opera and music-theatre work across Los Angeles. The collaborative festival includes organizations such as LA Opera, Long Beach Opera, The Industry, Synchromy, The Wallis, and the USC Thornton School of Music, among others.

PERFORMANCE OF SELF contains mature content.