Front Porch Music Will Showcase Musicians at Town Hall Theatre Co

Front Porch Music, a Lafayette-based nonprofit, will return to the Town Hall Theatre stage with an exciting showcase of local musicians on Friday, April 3, 2026, as part of its quarterly folk and acoustic music series, Front Porch Music Presents. This special evening highlights five acts from the Front Porch Music community, spanning a wide musical range—from intimate singer-songwriter sets, harmony duos, Americana, and folk favorites.

“We’re so excited to bring our fourth season of local musical talent to shows at Town Hall Theatre,” says Andree Hurst, Executive Director of Front Porch Music.

A pre-show lobby performance begins at 6:15 pm with the talented Mark Lemaire on acoustic guitar and vocals, with the main event starting at 7:00 pm.

Mo B. and Dick

Maureen Blumenthal and Richard Mason have been playing country-infused music together around the Bay Area since meeting at a music camp more than 15 years ago. Known for their compelling vocals and tight harmonies, the duo blends classic country and folk traditions with fresh interpretations and old-sounding originals, breathing new life into timeless roots music.

Slow Train with Joe Peters

Singer-songwriter Joe Peters hails from Indiana and has released more than 20 albums of original music since 1998. While often performing solo, Joe is joined tonight by a talented group of East Bay musicians supporting his folk-rock songwriting. The band features Mike Miller on drums, Michael Kotsos on bass, Wayne Ditzel on electric guitar, and Jack Grady O’Neil sitting in, bringing a rich ensemble sound to Joe’s heartfelt originals.

Mark Kapner & the Mt. Diablo Songbirds

Mark Kapner performed at the original Woodstock festival with Country Joe and the Fish and later toured with Neil Diamond. Now based in San Francisco, Mark continues to share his love of music on piano, guitar, ukulele, and banjo. Joined tonight by—Julie Greer, John Rafferty, Michael Groh, Dave Tilton, Willie Pettus, and Matt Gil—for a lively set celebrating classic songs with audience participation.

Roy Kelvin & Special Guests

Moraga guitarist extraordinaire Roy Kelvin has performed within the Front Porch community for more than five years. He has provided pre-show entertainment for Front Porch Presents at Town Hall, most recently this past January. Roy will perform beloved classics such as Suite: Judy Blue Eyes and other favorites from the folk era and will be joined by the rich vocal harmonies of John Rafferty, Eileen Raphael, and Andrée Hurst.

Redwood Grove

The beloved acoustic ensemble Redwood Grove has a passion for bluegrass, Americana, and folk. Members include Steve Andrews (dobro, rhythm guitar, vocals), Kathleen Brennan-Andrews (mandolin, vocals), and John Vukelich (guitar, vocals), and they’ll be joined by Ron Logan on bass to round out their warm acoustic sound. Regulars at parks, farmers markets, senior communities, and local venues throughout the region.