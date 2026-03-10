HANDS! A Live Cooking Play to Premiere at The Elysian Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Elysian Theatre will present HANDS!, a new live cooking play created by comedian, writer, and showrunner Emily Browning. Performances are scheduled for March 24 and March 25 at the Los Angeles venue.

The production centers on Chef Jay, who must prepare and plate a potato dish for every audience member by the end of the performance. Throughout the show, a camera operator follows the actors both onstage and behind the scenes, with the footage streamed live onto a screen above the stage so audiences can watch the action unfolding “front of house” and “back of house.”

Described as a theatrical experience inspired by the pace and intensity of a kitchen drama, the performance combines scripted storytelling with real-time cooking. The production invites audiences to follow the unfolding narrative while watching the culinary preparation happen live.

HANDS!

March 24 and March 25

7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. performances

The Elysian Theatre

1944 Riverside Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90039