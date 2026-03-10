Jodie Landau's PERFORMANCE OF SELF Will Come to REDCAT

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Beth Morrison Projects (BMP), in partnership with Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), will present the west coast premiere of Grammy Award-nominated vocalist, composer, and percussionist Jodie Landau's Performance of Self on May 29-30, 2026.

Fusing memoir, concert, and cabaret, Jodie Landau takes up stories of his life in a personal exploration of love, sex, gender, and family. This debut solo show features original chamber rock compositions written and performed by Landau, backed by a six-piece band of contemporary music all-stars. Performance of Self reflects on the tension Landau has found amidst crafting, curating, and codifying his identity. While labels and definitions have provided comfort to the artist and those around him, this autobiographical piece also considers the ways definitions can also feel limiting in their imperfection. With commentary ranging from online dating to boy bands, Landau contends with what it means to not quite fit into the boxes society constructs in a poignant and funny performance.

Dramaturgy and Direction for the Los Angeles premiere at REDCAT by Diana Wyenn. The original production premiered at National Sawdust in Brooklyn, NY in 2024, developed with and directed and designed by Peabody Southwell. Performance of Self is commissioned, developed, produced and co-presented by Beth Morrison Projects.

“It is deeply meaningful to return to REDCAT, which has been such an important artistic home for me and for Beth Morrison Projects over the past decade. Jodie Landau is truly an artist of our time, bringing the worlds of dating, family, loss, and identity to life through musical storytelling that is both incisively funny and profoundly moving. His singular blend of musical genres invites audiences in and surrounds them, carrying them through the intimate and universal journey that is Performance of Self.” —Beth Morrison, President and Creative Producer, Beth Morrison Projects / Artistic and co-Founding Director, PROTOTYPE Festival.

"We are thrilled to partner again with Beth Morrison Projects to present Jodie Landau--a beloved LA-artist and critical member of the music community known for his soaring vocals, fine-honed artistry, and compelling performance." —Katy Dammers, REDCAT Deputy Director and Chief Curator, Performing Arts