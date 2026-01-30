The Avett Brothers And Dwight Yoakam To Headline First Major Concert At ONT Field

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Live music will arrive at ONT Field in Ontario, California, when the venue hosts its first major concert on Saturday, March 21. The event will feature performances by The Avett Brothers and Dwight Yoakam, with The Iguanas appearing as the opening act.

The concert will mark the debut of ONT Field as a live music venue ahead of its upcoming role as the home stadium for the Ontario Tower Buzzers, a Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The event will offer audiences an early opportunity to experience the stadium’s acoustics and layout in a concert setting.

Michael Krouse, President and CEO of Greater Ontario California (GOCAL), said the concert represents an important moment for the city. “This concert is an exciting moment for Ontario, and everyone is looking forward to what ONT Field will bring to the community,” Krouse said. “Welcoming live music to the venue highlights the range of experiences ONT Field is designed to offer and gives fans an early opportunity to enjoy a major event.”

The concert is supported by Greater Ontario California and is the first in a series of planned events at the venue. Following the March concert, ONT Field is scheduled to host the Ontario Tower Buzzers’ inaugural home opener on Thursday, April 2.

Tickets for the concert will start at $55, with public on-sale beginning Friday, January 30 at 10:00 a.m. PT. All ticket purchases for the event will be conducted digitally, as there will be no physical box office available.