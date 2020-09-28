The ADAPT Conference Announces ADAPT Unemployment Scholarship

THE ADAPT CONFERENCE: A CRASH COURSE ON ENTERTAINMENT'S PANDEMIC BUSINESS MODELS will take place on October 22, 2020.

Last week, Kevin Lyman (Founder of the Vans Warped Tour, USC Professor, and CEO of the Kevin Lyman Group and Unite the United) and Trevor Swenson (Dynamic Talent International) announced a new and timely one-of-a-kind event, The ADAPT Conference. Today, they have announced The ADAPT Unemployment Scholarship.

The ADAPT team shares, "Many colleagues in the entertainment industry have seen their job opportunities disappear, been furloughed, or even laid off due to COVID-19. If you lost your job and are currently struggling financially we want to help in any way we can." Applications for the ADAPT Unemployment Scholarship are now open here: http://bit.ly/ADAPTScholarship. Industry professionals who are currently unemployed, furloughed, or laid off due to COVID19 quality for the scholarship will receive 50% off their ADAPT Conference registration, and be added to the conference's "Open To Work" directory.

Kevin Lyman shares, "As the business landscape continues to evolve, employers hire people staying in the know and on top of their game. We hope by providing learning and networking opportunities can help our unemployed colleagues find new employment and even forge their entrepreneurial path."

Trevor Swenson continues, "The Conference was always meant to get people back to work and making more income. With offering the scholarship program and also having the getting back to work area we would love to help everyone find those new oporniaties with the sponsors, and companies that are attending the conference. Let's get everyone back to work!"

ABOUT ADAPT Conference:

In March of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the entertainment industry, live events, and much of the world's economy to a grinding halt. The entertainment industry faces the reality of being the first to shut down and the last to reopen in any way that can result in major revenue streams. Ideas of "going back to normal" have faded, and businesses are facing tough decisions. The ADAPT Conference aims to highlight professionals who have found success through these times, as well as provide resources for those searching to learn how to do it themselves, collaborate, and adapt to our new reality. For more information, please visit http://www.adapt-conference.com/.

The one-day event will take place on Thursday, October 22 online via Whova Conferencing App, and will be broken down into conversations and 90-minute classes curated and taught by entertainment business leaders. Participants include Lyman and Swenson, as well as Randy Nichols (Force Media Management) who created a groundbreaking digital performance concept with Underoath's The Observatory series, Jen Corsilli (Live Nation Philadelphia) who has executed drive-in shows at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia featuring The Struts, AJR, The Front Bottoms, and more, Brian Rucker (Twitch) who has helped drastically increase artists' labels' and promoters' footprints on the service, Joel Madden (Veeps + MDDN) who has helped artists such as Brandi Carlile, Liam Payne, Pete Yorn, and more access fans via Veeps, one of the premiere ticketing livestream platforms, Vincenzo Giammanco (CBF Productions) who presented California's first social distancing concert series, Eric Tobin (Hopeless Records) who has helped artists strategize album releases through COVID, Sean Lupton of Opry Entertainment Group, Casey Ianelli of Marathon Live, Laura Hutfless and Jeremy Holley (FlyeVu) who have turned obstacles presented by the pandemic into opportunities for their clients by pivoting, adapting and creating innovative solutions, therefore earning them a spot on the INC5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list.

"2020 has been the most challenging, frustrating and exciting year of my career," shares Nichols. "This is a rare moment where being innovative is more important than having the most fans or money. Those who are creative have been given the opportunity to rewrite the live music playbook, I look forward to sharing about our wins, losses and future plans in the Covid era of live music"

The classes will be broken down by the following throughout the day:

a-? 9:00am PT - From Obstacle to Opportunity: A conversation with Kevin Lyman, Laura Hutfless + Jeremy Holley (co-founders of FlyteVu)

a-? 9:30am PT - Class #1: Managing through Rocky Waters: creating new revenue opportunities + keeping a lean overhead

a-? 11:00am PT - Class #2: Inside the Label's Mind: releasing new music, breaking through the noise, and what they're looking for today

a-? 12:30pm PT - Class #3: Evolution of the Venue: from March, to now, and the Future

a-? 2:00pm PT - Class #4: Socially Distant Live Shows: the comeback of Drive-Ins

a-? 3:30pm PT - Class #5: Live Streaming in the age of COVID-19

a-? 5:00pm PT - Networking Breakout Sessions hosted by industry professionals

On ADAPT, Kevin Lyman shares, "In these challenging times, some have figured out the secret sauce for success, we have assembled a great group of leaders who are willing to share their journey and hopefully help you become successful too. Giving you the nuts & bolts to become successful yourself. Sitting on the sidelines is not an option - we all need to work together, collaborate and put our rivalries aside to get ourselves and each other through these times."

"Optimism is key to inspiring innovation and mobilizing teams during challenging times. We are honored to share the Adapt Con stage with other leaders who inspire hope, and share our experience, solutions and learnings with an industry that has been greatly affected by COVID" share Hutfless and Holley of FlyteVu.

Trevor Swenson continues, "I'm really excited that we can help people learn how to survive and adapt right now. Teaching people how is so important and I'm happy we get to do that through this conference."

Tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite. For industry professionals, one ticket is $149, for an industry 4-pack, $400, and for students, $49.

The event will be hosted on Whova Conference App featuring attendee networking opportunities, customizable profiles, interactive chat box + video during panels, polling Q+As, community message boards, and more.

For more information on ADAPT, please head to http://www.adapt-conference.com/.

