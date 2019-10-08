The 30th Annual National Coming Out Day Is This Friday October 11

This year marks the 30th annual National Coming Out Day, which takes place on Friday, October 11, 2019.



This is the day when people of all ages can come out as LGBTQ to friends, family and coworkers. Coming out is a powerful experience that helps all people who identify as LGBTQ. Coming out brings a face and personal stories to the experience of being LGBTQ and can lead to more support for equality and affirmation.

John Sovec, LMFT is a nationally recognized expert on supporting LGBTQ kids and their families during the coming out process and is available to bring his expertise on this topic for National Coming Out Day

Potential topics to discuss include:

How families can best support their LGBTQ child when they come out

How parents can stay aware and informed about LGBTQ issues

Understanding of coming out as a lifelong process

What kids are going through at school as they are coming out?

John Sovec, a therapist in Los Angeles CA, is a nationally recognized expert on creating affirmative support for LGBTQ adolescents with his work featured on The Riki Lake Show, OWN, FOX, Bravo, KTLA, The Advocate, YHTV, LA Talk Radio, Broad Topics and regular columns for Huffington Post and Good Therapy.

John Sovec is a therapist and coach in Pasadena CA who specializes in working with LGBTQ teens and their families during the coming out process. He is the clinical consultant for The Life Group LA , adjunct faculty at Phillips Graduate Institute and guest lecturer at Alliant University and USC School of Social Work.

John Sovec is the author of multiple publications on providing LGBTQ support, speaks at conferences nationwide, maintains a private practice and provides training for community agencies, schools, non-profits, and professional consultation on how to successfully support LGBTQ teens. John is a nationally recognized expert on creating affirmative support for LGBTQ adolescents,





