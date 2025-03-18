Tennessee Williams' IN THE BAR OF A TOKYO HOTEL Comes To The Hudson Backstage Theatre In April

Dance On Productions has announced the West Coast premiere of Tennessee Williams' In the Bar of a Tokyo Hotel at the Hudson Backstage Theatre in Hollywood. Directed by Jack Heller, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Paul Coates, Remington Hoffman, Susan Priver, and Rene Rivera. There will be two lower-priced preview performances on Wednesday, April 9, and Thursday, April 10, at 8pm. Opening is set for Friday, April 11, at 8pm. The engagement will continue through May 18 with performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm.



Written in 1968, this rarely seen play was first staged off-Broadway in 1969. It shines an undeniable light on the chasm between spiritual ambition and carnal need. The central characters, a debilitated painter and his lonely, desperate wife, express their anguish through plaintive notes of poetry recalling Tennessee Williams at his very best. Running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.



Set design is by Joel Daavid, lighting and sound design are by Matthew Richter, costume design is by Shon LeBlanc and graphic design is by Sharon March. Brian Foyster serves as producer for Dance On Productions.



Jack Heller most recently directed A Slight Ache by Harold Pinter and A Streetcar Named Desire at the Odyssey Theatre. He has staged 60 productions throughout the US and Canada and was a founder and director of the Laurelgrove Theatre Company. As an actor: One by One and Luv on Broadway (also National Company), four productions of Tennessee in the Summer, Dr. Galley by Conrad Bromberg, and The Lost Plays of Tennessee Williams. Film: Queen of the Lot, Just 45 Minutes from Broadway, and Into the Sun. He is a lifetime member and in the Directing Unit of The Actors Studio.



Paul Coates – Theatre, NY/Off-Broadway: Soup in the Second Act, The Bad and the Horrible, Desire!, The High Life. Los Angeles: Nicholas Nickleby, As You Like It, Duck D'Amour, Titanic, The Kentucky Cycle, Hobson's Choice, Round and Round the Garden, The Collection, Desire!, Beautifully Broken Things. Film: Alone Time and My Secretary.



Remington Hoffman – Theatre: Fat Pig, Last Days of Judas Iscariot. Television: Tyler Perry's Zatima (BET+), Days of Our Lives (Peacock), The Rookie, Marvel's Agents of Shield, Westworld, Animal Kingdom, Station 19. He directed the critically acclaimed short film A Walk in West LA and he is a creator/producer of the documentary series Talkin' Success.



Susan Priver – Theatre: A Streetcar Named Desire, Harold Pinter's A Slight Ache, Kingdom of Earth, Separate Tables, Engaging Shaw, A Clean Brush, The Guardsman, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Lover, The Great Sebastians, Ceasar and Cleopatra, Idiot's Delight, Twentieth Century, Four Dogs and a Bone, Savage in Limbo, American Dream, Reunion, Fool for Love, People in the Wind, Incident at the Standish Arms, Detective Story, God of Vengence, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, among others. TV and film: Dororthea, Kemper, Unspeakable, Beyond the Wall of Sleep, Night Caller, Lucky Louie, Serving Up Richard AKA/The Guest Room, What's Up, Scarlet?, My Brother Jack, Mafioso, Good, Miss Dixie High, Bad Detectives, Louis by the Sea, The Game of Life.



Rene Rivera – LA theatre: Inherit the Wind, The King of the Desert, Salome, Two Fisted Love. NY theatre: Hamlet, In the Jungle of the Cities, Henry IV, Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, As You Like It, Salome. Regional: The Merchant of Venice, Boleros for the Disenchanted, True West, Hamlet, The House of Blue Leaves, Twelfth Night. Film: Plea, Dog, Beneath, Wilde Salome, Game of Life, Disturbia, Bordertown, Lords of Dogtown, Break a Leg, The United States of Leland, Deadly Little Secrets, The Salton Sea, It Could Happen to You, Carlito's Way, Light Sleeper. TV: 911, Grey's Anatomy, Agent X, The Mentalist, Prison Break, Monk, NYPD Blue, The X-Files, Law & Order, Miami Vice. Graduate of the Juilliard School and member of The Actors Studio.

