Television Academy Foundation's 43rd College Television Awards Competition Now Accepting Submissions

The Television Academy Foundation today announced it is now accepting submissions for the 43rd College Television Awards, a ceremony that recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges and universities nationwide, to be held in spring 2024.

Emulating the Emmy Awards selection process, entries for the College Television Awards are judged by Television Academy members. Awards and over $25,000 in cash prizes will be presented by television stars at the red carpet ceremony to winning teams in eight categories: Animation Series; Comedy Series; Commercial, PSA or Promo; Drama Series; News; Nonfiction; Sports; and the Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship.

Criteria for the College Television Awards reflect industry standards of excellence, imagination and innovation across categories. Nominations will be announced Dec. 6, 2023.

The program also includes exclusive opportunities to network and connect with industry executives over three days of professional development events with top Hollywood talent and executives for all participating nominees prior to the awards ceremony held at the Television Academy's Wolfe Theatre in the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California.

The $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship recognizes a student produced program focused on people with disabilities or helps emerging artists with a disability gain recognition and is underwritten by the Loreen Arbus Foundation. In addition, the Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award, a $4,000 cash prize, will be presented to a College Television Award-winning project at the awards ceremony that best highlights a humanitarian concern.

Deadline for entries is Oct. 19, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (PDT) through the online portal at Click Here.

"We encourage media arts students from across the country to submit their projects for consideration to this career-enhancing opportunity," said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "The Foundation is committed to showcasing the exceptional work of the industry's next generation of content creators."

Nominees and winners of the 43rd College Television Awards also become members of the Television Academy Foundation's alumni family, gaining access to year-round networking opportunities, events and professional development resources.

Prominent College Television Awards alumni include CNN national correspondent Natasha Chen; Escape at Dannemora executive producer Brett Johnson; Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan director Patricia Riggen; Maya and the Three executive producer Jorge Gutierrez; Lovecraft Country visualization artist Prasad Narse; Love, Victor executive producer Jason Ensler; and CBS This Morning producer Catherine Cannon.