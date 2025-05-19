TITI LEE: GOOD GIRL GONE BADDIE Will Make Stateside Premiere at the Yard Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lifelong "goody-two-shoes" Titi Lee is bad at following rules, but even worse at breaking them. How does a non-binary bisexual first-gen Taiwanese American, who was once the apple of their parents' eyes, become the man of their own dreams? By confronting it with heartfelt humor and incisive wit, getting pandemic boobs, and renouncing their good girl ways.

This "funny, and so gloriously queer" work, first debuted to audience acclaim during the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Now, in 2025 "Titi Lee: Good Girl Gone Baddie" is more poignant than ever, as it makes its U.S. premiere in a limited four show run in the heart of Hollywood's Theater District at "The Yard Theatre" this June, as part of their inaugural year of programming for the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Comedian Lee, and their alter ego "DragonBallXXL" share the stage, in this theatrical solo show that offers a sincere and hilarious exploration into the process of trading in the desperate need to be good, for the freedom to be yourself (all of them). A powerful storyteller with refreshing authenticity, Lee bares it all in this hour of radical self discovery, that is "funny and engaging from beginning to end".

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Titi Lee is a comedian and Emmy-award nominated children's TV writer. Their knack of turning trauma into comedy gold helped get them into the Forbes Under 30 club with a profile focusing on their considerable body of work by the age of 29. Their stand up clips have garnered millions of views online and they have performed at comedy festivals across the USA. TV credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, A Little Late with Lily and Girls5Eva..

While studying at NYU, Lee interned for Jimmy Fallon, to learn about TV writing, an experience that informed their razor sharp delivery on stage and provided a solid foundation to build their show upon. Later, they participated in NBC's Page Program working on SNL, again finessing their disarming communication skills. It is with this unique lens, they set about crafting a show that manages not to shy away from addressing objectively traumatic events (like the death of a sibling), while somehow still remaining full of humor, likability, and hope.

