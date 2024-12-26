TICK, TICK...BOOM! Opens At Chance Theater This Feburary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chance Theater has announced the highly anticipated production of Tick, Tick... Boom!, directed by H. Adam Harris (Boat Show). This intimate and powerful musical by Jonathan Larson, the creator of Rent, brings a semi-autobiographical tale of creativity, ambition, and friendship to the Bette Aitken theater arts Center's Cripe Stage from February 1, 2025, through February 23, 2025, with previews beginning January 24, 2025.

Set in 1990, Tick, Tick... Boom! follows Jon, a young composer navigating the challenges of pursuing his dreams in New York City while balancing personal relationships and the ticking clock of his looming 30th birthday. With its poignant themes, electrifying score, and heartfelt storytelling, Tick, Tick... Boom! promises a deeply resonant theatrical experience.

Fans of Larson's iconic Rent will recognize several Easter eggs in Tick, Tick... Boom!, offering glimpses of the themes, music, and ideas Larson would later expand upon in his legendary musical. The show also features the song "Sunday," a playful homage to Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, showcasing Larson's deep respect for his theatrical influences. In 2021, Lin-Manuel Miranda directed a critically acclaimed film adaptation of the musical, starring Andrew Garfield, which brought renewed attention to Larson's early work. After Larson's untimely death, playwright David Auburn (Proof) adapted Tick, Tick... Boom! into its current three-actor format, preserving Larson's vision while making the show more intimate.

This year's production features an exceptional cast, with Luc Clopton (Rent) in the role of Jon, Lena Ceja (Rent) as Michael, and Mario Houle (Chance Debut) as Susan.

Director H. Adam Harris shares their excitement: “I am excited to work on this musical, which inspires us to combat the darkness of failure, doubt, and fear with the light of creativity, connection, and laughter. It is a prompting we all need, and there is no better place to experience the boom of possibility than in a theater with one another as time ticks away."

The talented creative team includes Lex Leigh (Sweeney Todd) as Music Director, Niko Montelibano (Chance Debut) as Choreographer, Fred Kinney & Mio Okada (Sweeney Todd) as Scenic Designers, Bruce Goodrich (*Jane Austen's Emma, the Musical) as Costume Designer, Jacqueline Malenke (Sweeney Todd) as Lighting Designer, Hunter Moody (*Green Day's American Idiot) as Sound Designer, Jordan Jones (*Jane Austen's Emma, the Musical) as Stage Manager, Jane Borderson (Chance Debut) as Dramaturg & Assistant Director, James Markoski (Hedwig and The Angry Inch) as Sound Engineer, Aaron Lipp (Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Assistant Director, and Shinshin Yuder Tsai (Chance Resident Artist) as Casting Director.

Special Events: As a hub for connection, creativity, and compassion, Chance Theater is proud to make a difference in the local community by offering a space for connection, dialogue, and celebration with initiatives like Pride Night, Wine Night, and Community Spotlight. These events enrich the theatergoing experience and help create lasting bonds within our diverse audience.

Post-Show Discussion: Join us for post-show discussions after every performance! We invite the audience to engage with the artists and one another, fostering a more connected, compassionate, and creative community. Share your thoughts, ask questions, and deepen your experience of the production in an open and welcoming environment.

Design Preview Party was on December 16, 2024, where members of Chance Theater gained insights from the Director, Designers, and Cast about the artistic vision behind the Show.

Community Spotlight is on February 8, 2025, starting at 2:00 PM. This special afternoon is dedicated to celebrating the vibrant community surrounding Chance Theater. Join us for a pre- and post-performance happy hour designed to foster meaningful conversation and connection.

It's a wonderful opportunity to engage with fellow theatergoers and get to know our community partner, Gay for Good, whose mission is to increase LGBTQ+ visibility and representation, cultivate understanding, and build positive relationships between diverse groups of people while helping the environment, animals and people in need through acts of service and kindness.

Pride Night is on February 8, 2025, starting at 7:00 PM. where theater lovers who share an identity can come together over refreshments and conversation. Before enjoying the performance, this special event provides a welcoming space to connect with others in the community, celebrate shared experiences, and engage in meaningful dialogue.

Wine Night is back by popular demand on February 7, 2025, starting at 7:00 PM. where you can enjoy exclusive wines generously donated by long-time supporters Judy & David Joss. The first 50 patrons through the door will receive complimentary access to these special wines, with priority access given to members and their guests. It's the perfect way to kick off the evening before the show begins!

Pay-What-You-Can Previews tickets are available for every show we produce for as low as $10 per ticket. Our goal with ‘Pay What You Can' performances is to make live theater accessible to everyone in our community, regardless of financial barriers.

Tickets for Tick, Tick... Boom! are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.ChanceTheater.com/boom or by calling the box office at (888) 455-4212. Early booking is recommended due to expected high demand.

