THIS IS VERY IMPORTANT Comes to 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival

"This Is Very Important," a solo performance directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson and starring the remarkable Rahvaunia Johnson, is set to captivate audiences at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

This compelling one-woman show takes audiences on a profound journey through the lives of three women grappling with HIV diagnoses. Through their uncompromising lenses as women of color, "This Is Very Important" explores profound human themes surrounding life, love, relationships, and healthcare access.

The stories of Mary, Samantha, and Val are brought to life with raw honesty and vulnerability by Rahvaunia Johnson's powerful performance. Mary's tale delves into the challenges faced by a devout Christian and dedicated ER nurse who finds herself dealing with an HIV diagnosis despite saving herself for marriage. Samantha's heart-wrenching narrative sheds light on the connection between childhood trauma, emotional neglect, and the desperate search for love and acceptance. Meanwhile, Val's story shockingly reveals that HIV does not discriminate, impacting even those with a seemingly perfect public image as a successful social media influencer.

Expertly guided by the wise and compassionate narrator, Eena, the audience is invited to confront their own biases and preconceptions about life, love, and HIV, fostering a greater sense of empathy and understanding.

"This Is Very Important" is a masterful blend of education and entertainment, designed to spark meaningful conversations about a topic often shrouded in stigma and misinformation. With moments of humor, heartbreak, and triumph woven throughout, this powerful show is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of storytelling.

Don't miss your chance to be enlightened, educated, and deeply moved by "This Is Very Important" at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

