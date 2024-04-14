THE WINEHOUSE EXPERIENCE to Play Oscar's Palm Springs & Catalina Jazz Club This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Winehouse Experience, starring acclaimed singer Mia Karter, paying musical tribute to Grammy Award-winning singer Amy Winehouse, has been set for Oscar's Palm Springs on Wednesday, April 17, at 7pm, and Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Sunday, April 21, at 7:30pm, it was announced by Chris Isaacson Presents, Oscar's, and Catalina.



The Winehouse Experience celebrates English neo-soul singer Amy Winehouse, whose distinctively warm vocals, soulful songwriting, and signature style made her a beloved world-renowned icon. Backed by a nine-piece ensemble complete with Winehouse's signature horn section and choreographed male back-up singers, the show will thrill audiences with its breathtaking musicianship and infectious energy. The evening includes many of Winehouse's greatest hits, including Rehab, You Know I'm No Good, and Back to Black, plus classic covers like Cupid, Valarie, and Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?



Admission at Oscar's is $59.95–$99.95. Doors open at 5:30pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 7pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.oscarspalmsprings.com. Oscar's is located at 125 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way in Palm Springs, 92262.



Admission at Catalina Jazz Club is $25–$60 with VIP and Artist Circle seats available (includes post-show artist meet and greet). Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 7:30pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.CatalinaJazzClub.com or www.TicketWeb.com. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.

Chris Isaacson Presents (CIP) has created, produced, and promoted over 1000 events since the company's founding in 2004. From small clubs to major theatres, CIP has presented many of the most influential stars of this generation including Grammy, Tony, Emmy, and Academy Award-winning musicians, actors, and recording artists. Highlights include producing elaborate premiere events for the FX Networks series Feud: Bette & Joan and POSE, events for Rolling Stone, Amazon, Ford, Subaru, The Grove LA and Americana at Brand, award-winning presentations at Ford Theatres, and most recently serving as producer on the critically acclaimed feature documentary Studio One Forever, directed by Marc Saltarelli and starring Thelma Houston, Chita Rivera, Melissa Rivers, Lance Bass, and Bruce Vilanch, and with Dick and Arlene Van Dyke on the CBS television special Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic. CIP produced the 2023 Creative Business Awards ceremony in West Hollywood at the 1 Hotel which honored the Sunset Marquis Hotel, presented by West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and hosted by Kate Flannery and Jackie Tohn. For more information on upcoming CIP events, including jazz recording artist Jonathan Karrant (April 14), drag legend Varla Jean Merman (April 23), jazz chanteuse and big voice behind Madonna Niki Haris (May 12), George Michael: Reborn starring Robert Bartko (May 22), America's Got Talent star Brian Justin Crum (May 30), award-winning jazz singer Sacha Boutros (June 27), The Voice winner Alisan Porter (June 30), award-winning singer Melanie Taylor (July 18), and singer-songwriter Chadwick Johnson (October 4), go to www.ChrislsaacsonPresents.com.