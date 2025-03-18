THE WHITE LOTUS, ABBOTT ELEMENTARY And OUTER BANKS STARS Among Presenters For 44th College Television Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Television Academy Foundation has announced celebrity presenters for the 44th College Television Awards. The awards ceremony, celebrating the best in student-produced television programs from colleges and universities nationwide, will be held Saturday, April 5, at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California.

The red carpet event will feature stars from today's top television shows presenting awards to winning teams in seven categories. Celebrity presenters confirmed to date include Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets), Carlacia Grant (Outer Banks), Ryan Guzman (9-1-1), Sarah Catherine Hook (The White Lotus; Cruel Intentions), Brianne Howey (Ginny & Georgia), Emily Osment (Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage), Melissa Peterman (Happy's Place), Maddie Phillips (Gen V) and William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary).

The College Television Awards will also include the presentation of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship to American Film Institute students Grace Hanna (director), Duke Yang (writer) and Uloaku Anyiam-Osigwe (producer) for their project Lola. Lola is a scripted drama centered on Tessie, a 13-year-old science prodigy, who embarks on a daring, scientific journey into her grandmother's mind to try and retrieve her memories before Alzheimer's disease erases them forever.

During the show, the Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award, a $4,000 cash prize, will also be awarded to a College Television Award-winning project that best highlights a humanitarian concern.

"The College Television Awards celebrate the next generation of storytellers, and we are honored to have an incredible lineup of acclaimed talent joining us as presenters," said Tina Perry, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "Their presence not only highlights the importance of this event but also serves as an inspiration for the aspiring creators who will shape the future of television."

The 44th College Television Awards ceremony will be held April 5 at the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy in North Hollywood, California, at 6 p.m. PDT. To purchase tickets for the event, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/cta/tickets.

