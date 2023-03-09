THE TURN OF THE SCREW Comes To The Hollywood Arthouse Theatre This Week

MMMkay Productions has announced a limited engagement of Henry James' classic horror tale The Turn of the Screw in an adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher. Under the direction of Jeramiah Peay, the production will feature (in alphabetical order) Megan Cochrane, Shayna Gabrielle, and Michael Mullen. Opening is set for Friday, March 10, at 8pm at the Hollywood Arthouse Theatre, 6440 Santa Monica Boulevard, in Hollywood. 90038. Lighting design is by Jeramiah Peay and costume design is by Ovation Award-winner Michael Mullen.



"The details: a letter, a locket, a riddle, a name. The words are her own - written in her diary in faded ink on the pages of seven days. This is the story she tells. It is a story of terror ... and horror ... and death. It made my very heart - stop." The Turn of the Screw is the tale of a young governess just before the turn of the last century who is tasked with the care of two rather peculiar children at a country estate in England. The governess comes to believe the children are possessed by the previous groundskeeper and governess who have since died.



Jeffrey Hatcher's many award-winning plays have been performed on Broadway, off-Broadway, across the United States, and abroad. They include Three Viewings, Scotland Road, Neddy, Korczak's Children, A Picasso, Mercy of a Storm, Work Song, and Lucky Duck. Hatcher wrote the book for the Broadway musical Never Gonna Dance. Stage adaptations include Leocadia: To Fool the Eye, Smash, Murder by Poe, and Pierre. He is also the author of The Art and Craft of Playwrighting. Screenplays include Complete Female Stage Beauty, Casanova, Secretary, and Boys Don't Cry.



Jeramiah Peay's directing credits include The Who's Tommy, Guys and Dolls, Journey, This is Our Youth, Oleanna, and Steel Magnolias. Production management credits include Sleeping Beauty, Celebrity Autobiography, Blind Date, Heart of the City, My Big Gay Italian Wedding, and Employee of the Year. Stage management credits include Ruthless! The Musical, Zero Hour, Freud's Last Session, Power Balladz, My First Time.



Megan Cochrane is a proud Michigander who made LA her home five years ago. She has found work on both the stage (The Mousetrap and The Importance of Being Earnest at Crown City Theatre) and screen (Together Forever, The Wild West Chronicles). She continues to hone her skills at Playhouse West, and she stays busy with her bakery business The Dainty Cow.



Shayna Gabrielle performed in Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All for You (2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival) and in Durang! (2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival), in which she played multiple roles in many quirky short plays. Prior to covid she could be seen on the high seas performing as a Main Stage singer and dancer for Carnival Cruise Line and in shows at Crown City Theatre (The Fantasticks, Cabaret).



Michael Mullen is an actor, costume designer, writer, and producer. Favorite acting credits include Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All for You, Clue, The Ultimate Christmas Show Abridged, Angels In America, The Legend Of Georgia McBride, The Importance of Being Earnest, For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls, Wanda's Visit, On Tidy Endings, I'm Just Wild About Harry, Sylvia, Porcelain, and Pageant. Theatrical design credits include Dreamgirls, The Boy from Oz, Siamese Sex Show, Fugue, When Jazz Had the Blues, Burners, Cabaret, Year of The Rooster, Fixed, Sweeney Todd, American Idiot, The Legend of Georgia McBride, A Little Night Music, The Wild Party, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and L.A. Now and Then. He has received many nominations and awards for his work both onstage and off, including LA Stage Alliance Ovation, LA Drama Critics Circle, LA Weekly, NAACP, Scenie, StageRaw, Robby, BroadwayWorld, Ticket Holders, Eddon, and Desert Theatre League.