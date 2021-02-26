THE SPOTLIGHT SERIES to Spotlight McGuire & Simon, March 2

THE SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a bi-monthly live streamed concert series created by A LITTLE NEW MUSIC will "spotlight" musical theatre team Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon on Tuesday, March 2nd. The event will be co-hosted by co-producers Luke H. Klipp and Kila Packett. The executive producer for the ALNM Spotlight Series is amy francis schott.

This dynamic duo, who have been featured writers in two ALNM concerts, will look back at clips from the archives as well as present a new work for our viewers. Live comments and questions from the audience are encouraged. Please join the conversation live on YouTube and Facebook beginning at 7 PM PT. www.youtube.com/alittlenewmusic

Janine McGuire & Arri Lawton Simon (McGuire & Simon) have been working as a musical theatre writing team since meeting at The BMI Musical Theatre Workshop in 2012. They have developed their musical, BORDERS, at The BMI Workshop, The Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellowship, Goodspeed Musicals, The Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Colony, New York Theatre Barn, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, and The York Theatre. Their other musicals include, EXPRESS, an immersive piece originally performed inside historic subway cars at the New York Transit Museum and further developed at New York Film Academy, and, KIBBY THE SPACE DOG, a Theatre For Young Audiences commission which premiered at Wichita Children's Theatre & Dance Center in 2018. Janine holds a B.A. in Music from Barnard College, Columbia University, and Arri holds a B.M. in Composition and Voice from Jacobs School of Music, Indiana University. Collectively they have written and produced concerts, stage musicals, plays, film scores, orchestral pieces, choral works, and custom songs in addition to teaching musical theatre and performing/organizing arts outreach in the community. They produce and host a monthly online series on the Third Thursday of each month. www.mcguireandsimon.com @mcguireandsimon