THE PUSSY GRABBER PLAYS Pop Up In Hollywood

In the wake of nearly two dozen women independently coming forward following the Access Hollywood hot mic reveal of now President Donald Trump's egregious sexual misconduct,

coupled with the now daily reporting of his misogynistic mishaps "The Pussy Grabber Plays" were developed and produced by an award-winning, all-female creative team led by co-creators Kate Pines (Theater Agent, ICM Partners) and Sharyn Rothstein (playwright, "By the Water"). The original production premiered in New York at Joe's Pub in 2019. And went on to have a production in London. Since then, the creators have made "The Pussy Grabber Plays" available to organizations across the world to raise awareness - and money- for women's organizations.

Thymele Arts, Tasha Dixon, Jessica Hanna and Dana Resnick along with Shira Levine are Producing the one-night only pop up event. MAY 11, 2019 @ 8:00 PM

Tasha Dixon, actress and former Miss Arizona who has spoken out about Trump's beauty pageant harassment, will play herself in a piece written by Julia Brownell. Tasha will also direct a piece written by Bess Wohl, a fever dreamscape that tumbles audiences through the story of Jessica Leeds. Jessica Hanna (Director. Priscilla Queen of the Desert at Celebration Theater, 2019 Ovation Winner of Best Production of a Musical), and Dana Resnick (Director of the recent the world premiere of Sisters in Law), will also be directing.

Each piece has a different woman-identifying director including Cindy Caponera (producer on Shameless, I'm Dying up Here), Lili Bernard (film director & Cosby survivor), Melissa Coleman- Reed (Director, Men on Boats at The New VIllage Arts), Reena Dutt, Katherine Vondy and Virginia Watson.

Among the cast: Lora Lee Gayer will be reprising her role with her bring-the-house down performance. Annie Chang (Shades of Blue, Master of None, series regular Dead Man and The Wrong Man) will also star, as well as Liz Torres (Gilmore Girls, The John Laroquette Show, and Netflix's One Day at a Time), Melanie Field (Netflix's You), Victoria Valentino (Cosby survivor) and Jennifer Leigh Warren (TV's Rent: Live!) among others. A number of truth-tellers and women from the #metoo movement will be in attendance or in the show as well.

All of the proceeds from the event will be donated to We the Women Collective, a performing arts collective founded in 2017 to empower and support women by showcasing, creating, and promoting the work of women in the arts and the National Women's Law Center Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.

Seven women accused Trump of sexual misconduct. The Pussy Grabber Plays tells the story of what happened next.

THE PUSSY GRABBER PLAYS POP UP - HOLLYWOOD MAY 11, 2019 @ 8:00 PM Thymele Arts, 5481 Santa Monica Blvd. 2nd Floor www.thymelearts.com.

Tickets: PAY-WHAT-YOU-WANT (Minimum $20) All proceeds go to WE THE WOMEN COLLECTIVE and NATIONAL WOMEN'S LAW CENTER TIME'S UP LEGAL DEFENSE FUND Online Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-pussy-grabber-plays-pop-up-hollywood-tickets-60842239777





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You