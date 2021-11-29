Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE NUTCRACKER Inland Pacific Ballet's Spectacular Holiday Tradition Returns To Fox Performing Arts Center

The Nutcracker comes to life in this magnificent ballet with beautiful sets, dazzling costumes, and Tchaikovsky's classic score.

Nov. 29, 2021  

Enjoy a treasured holiday tradition with family and friends at southern California's most spectacular production of The Nutcracker from critically acclaimed Inland Pacific Ballet. The Nutcracker comes to life in this magnificent ballet with beautiful sets, dazzling costumes, and Tchaikovsky's classic score.

This annual holiday production tells the story of a young girl named Clara who receives a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve and sets out on a wondrous journey to the Land of the Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets. Toy soldiers, life-sized dancing dolls, falling snow and a fantastic dream with battling mice, dancing snowflakes, waltzing flowers, gingerbread characters, and the delightful Sugar Plum Fairy, all stir the imagination. This is family entertainment at its best.

"The entire IPB team and the cast are so excited to return to the theater. The energy exchange between the audience and the performers is really what creates the magic. We hope our audiences will come out to see The Nutcracker this year to support keeping live performances possible in the Inland Empire region," exclaims Zaylin Cano, Inland Pacific Ballet Executive Director.

Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test and mask-wearing will be required of all patrons. All current CDC and local guidelines regarding seating and masks will be followed at each performance. Please check with the venue for current guidelines.

Tickets available at https://www.ticketmaster.com/inland-pacific-ballet-tickets/artist/887616. Visit http://www.ipballet.org/ or call 909-482-1590 for more information.


