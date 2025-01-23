THE MENOPAUSE MONOLOGUES to be Presented at Theatre of NOTE in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Menopause Monologues (directed by Lisa Anne Morrison) is set to open at the iconic birthplace for new plays, Theatre of NOTE in Hollywood, starting Wednesday, February 5. This original production blends humor, raw honesty, and artistry to demystify a topic that has, in past generations, been shrouded in silence-menopause.

Featuring a diverse cast of Bay Area and L.A. women, including Kirsten Vangness (Criminal Minds), June Carryl; (Blue) and Jayne Taini (Ray Donovan), sharing their personal stories, The Menopause Monologues invites audiences on a journey that is as funny as it is arresting. Through a combination of storytelling, live painting, dance and more, this groundbreaking production transcends traditional stage plays as it blends seasoned professionals with women who have never set foot on a stage, let alone shared their own personal stories about a topic as vulnerable as menopause.

"This isn't just a play-it's a movement," says creator Carrie Vanhouten. "Our goal is to normalize conversation around menopause and address the lack of support for women's health in this country." Lulu Braunstein (Producer) adds, "Empowering women by inviting them to tell their stories, and letting them know that we are listening, is crucial to disrupting the status quo."

Why The Menopause Monologues Matters:

• A Modern Perspective: Menopause is portrayed not as a taboo subject or shameful, but as a deeply human and shared experience.

• Inclusive Storytelling: The production amplifies voices from diverse backgrounds and generations, inviting new stories in every city it visits.

• Giving Back to the Community: Following every performance, there will be a Q & A with renowned menopause and women's health specialists including Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, the official Menopause Specialist for The Drew Barrymore Show.

Venue & Dates:

Theatre of NOTE, Hollywood

1517 N. Cahuenga Blvd.

Wednesday 8pm 2/5, Q&A: Dr. Rajita Patil, UCLA Health's Comprehensive Menopause Program

Thursday 8pm 2/6, Q&A: Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, the official Menopause Specialist for The Drew Barrymore Show

Friday 8pm 2/7, Q&A: TBD

Saturday 2pm 2/8, Q&A: TBD and 8pm 2/8, Q&A: Dr. Heather Jeffcoat, Pelvic Floor Specialist

Los Angeles Cast:

June Carryl, Krista Conti, Cherish Duke, Keiko Elizabeth, Hiwa Elms, Jen Klein, Elyse Mirto, Julia Prud'homme, Amy Keating Rogers, Jayne Taini, Kirsten Vangsness

