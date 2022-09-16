THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to Celebrate Its 10th Season With 30 City National Tour

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will travel to 30 cities this fall while celebrating the show's 10th season. And to add to the excitement - inspired by the live stage show, the Original Special "The Hip Hop Nutcracker" from Disney Branded Television will stream this holiday season, only on Disney+.

Kicking off in Los Angeles on November 16 at the world-famous Dolby Theatre, the touring production features hip hop pioneer Kurtis Blow, the first rapper to be signed by a major label in 1979. Blow is considered one of hip hop's founding fathers and will perform as the MC of The Hip Hop Nutcracker. The tour includes a cast of a dozen all-star dancers, an on-stage DJ and an electric violinist who turns the beloved Nutcracker score on its head. Preview the production here:

Created in 2013 by director/choreographer Jennifer Weber and writer Mike Fitelson, The Hip Hop Nutcracker pays homage to the original (George) Balanchine ballet, retold through the modern, self-expressive gaze of hip-hop culture. The production has evolved into a masterpiece due to the creators' never-ending commitment to enhancing the production, and dancers who continue to raise the bar each year. To date, The Hip Hop Nutcracker has been performed more than 200 times in 70 cities.

"I love taking this show on the road each year and creating lifelong memories for our audiences," says Kurtis Walker, known professionally as Kurtis Blow. "And to be celebrating our 10th season this year is such a big accomplishment for the show."

It's a big accomplishment for Blow as well; who on December 6, 2020, had a heart transplant that has given him a new life. He paved the way for generations of hip hop artists and fans after scoring the first certified gold record rap song in 1980, "The Breaks." Blow is also responsible for "Christmas Rappin," acclaimed for being the first rap holiday song.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is executive produced by 3 time Tony winner Eva Price and features an exciting group of performers who bring her imaginatively modern show to life. The cast includes Ann-Sylvia Clark as Maria-Clara; Gabriel Emphasis as The Nutcracker; Liliana "Lily" Frias as Mom; Bryan Longchamp as Dad; Lisa "Lboogie" Bauford as Drosselmeyer; Randi Freitas as Mouse King, Ensemble; Anthony "Omen" Cabrera as Toy, Ensemble; Jackie "JK-47" Agudo as Tea, Ensemble; Zuce Morales asToy/Ensemble; Seth "Reaktion" Hillard as Russian, Ensemble; Jon "Gifted" Jimenez as Chocolate/Ensemble; Dustin "D-Payne" Payne as Flute, Ensemble; Ethan Evaro as Swing/Understudy; Teofilo V. Recitas II "DJ Boo" as Performance DJ; and Kurtis Blow as MC. The show features lighting design done by Brandon Stirling Baker.

Just like the classic Nutcracker story, in The Hip Hop Nutcracker Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City. Through the modern, self-expressive gaze of hip hop culture, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker celebrate the magic of the entire holiday season on the most inclusive holiday of them all - New Year's Eve, a time for new beginnings.

For more information about where to purchase tickets to The Hip Hop Nutcracker, visit www.hiphopnutcracker.com.

For the latest news and updates follow The Hip Hop Nutcracker on Facebook, Instagram (@hiphopnutcracker), and YouTube; #HipHopNutcracker.

2022 Tour Dates for The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Date City Venue

November 14 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center (preview)

November 16 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre

November 17 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre

November 19 Bellingham, WA Mt. Baker Theatre

November 20 Tacoma, WA Theatre on the Square

November 22 Boise, ID Morrison Center

November 25 Madison, WI Overture Hall

November 26 Milwaukee, WI Uihlein Hall

November 27 Grand Rapids, MI Devos Hall

November 30 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center

December 1 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

December 2 Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Theatre

December 3 Springfield, OH Clark State PAC

December 4 Columbus, OH Palace

December 6 Burlington, VT The Flynn

December 7 Providence, RI PPAC

December 8 Richmond, VA Altria Theater

December 10 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel

December 11 Coral Springs, FL The Center

December 12 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

December 13 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

December 14 Greensboro, NC Tanger Center

December 15 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall

December 17 Newark, NJ NJPAC

December 19-22 North Bethesda, MD Strathmore Theatre

December 23 Durham, NC DPAC

December 26-27 Charlotte, NC Knight Theatre

December 29 Worcester, MA Hanover

December 30 New Haven, CT Shubert

December 31 Hartford, CT Bushnell Theatre - Mortensen Hall

MEP is a producing, developing and management company founded by Avram Freedberg, Mary Beth Dale and Eva Price, and is joined by Managing Director/General Manager Carl Flanigan. Select Broadway, Off-Broadway and Touring credits include Titanique (Off-Broadway 2022); What the Constitution Means to Me (National Tour 2021); August Wilson's Jitney (National Tour 2019-20); Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical; Small Mouth Sounds; Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on Broadway!; The Hip Hop Nutcracker; The Lion; Verso; Black Light; Born for This (LA and Boston); 50 Shades! The Musical; Ivy + Bean The Musical; VOCA PEOPLE; and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short. www.maximumcompany.com

About NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's Town Square, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10.5 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, reached almost two million children and families through its education and community programs, and nutures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit www.njpac.org for more information.

"The Hip Hop Nutcracker"

Coming Soon to Disney+

Run-D.M.C.'s Rev Run brings us along for a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet set in New York City. It's the night of the annual New Year's Eve Block Party and Maria-Clara's (Caché Melvin) Mom and Pop (Allison Holker Boss and Stephen "tWitch' Boss) aren't getting along...and it's bringing her down. Maria-Clara embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together, finding help along the way from the magical toymaker, Drosselmeyer (Comfort Fedoke), and the Nutcracker (Du-Shant "Fik-shun" Stegall) who she brings to life.

Maria-Clara's journey takes her from the streets of New York to fantasy worlds where she battles with Mice and Toy Soldiers (Viktor White, BDash, Kevin "Konkrete" Davis"), and back in time to the Land of Sweets in order to find the key to unlock her holiday wish. Will it be enough to rekindle her parents' lost love before the clock strikes midnight? Featuring best-in-class dancers Mikhail Baryshnikov, Tiler Peck, KidaTheGreat AKA Kida Burns, the Jabbawockeez as magical snowflakes, and more.

Produced by Done+Dusted. Executive Producers are Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan, Jennifer Weber, Eva Price and NappyTabs. Choreographers include NappyTabs, Hokuto 'HOK' Konishi, Phillip Chbeeb, Makenzie Dustman, Luther Brown, D-Trix, and Jennifer Weber. Nikki Parsons is director.