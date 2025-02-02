THE GALAXY OF PHIL HENDRIE Is Coming To Theatre West

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Galaxy of Phil Hendrie, an evening of comedy, starring actor, comedian, satirist, and legendary radio personality Phil Hendrie, and directed by Jonah Weiland, will be produced by Dina Morrone at Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday, February 28 and March 1, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. Admission is $30 in advance, $35 at the door.

Following a sold-out engagement at Theatre West last September, Phil Hendrie returns for two nights only. Legendary radio personality Phil Hendrie will perform live on stage at Theatre West to make you LAUGH OUT LOUD as he portrays several of his memorable characters from his Radio Hall of Fame show, unburdening themselves as they navigate life's rocky roads. Phil will do a talk-back with the audience after each performance.

Phil Hendrie first rose to prominence locally in the late 1980s with The Phil Hendrie Show on radio stations KFI and KLAC, then moving to national syndication. He now continues on the air in a podcast on his website, https://philhendrieshow.com and on other platforms. In September, 2024, he was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in Nashville. His show broke ground satirizing the radio talk show format: He would conduct call-ins and be the voices of many of the incoming callers, sometimes in conflict with actual members of the public calling-in.

In addition to radio, the man of a hundred characters has lent his voice to roles in animation (King of the Hill, Rick & Morty, Futurama, more) and acted on TV (Grey's Anatomy, Grace & Frankie, Young Sheldon, more) and in feature films (This Is 40, Semi-Pro, Destroy All Neighbors, more).

Jonah Weiland directs. A longtime collaborator with Phil Hendrie, Jonah was Executive Producer and Comedy Writer on Phil's show on KFI. More recently, he has been an actor and voice-over talent, and has produced short films.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 63rd year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, Jim Beaver, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground that went to Broadway in 2023.. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, and L.A. Parent Magazine.

