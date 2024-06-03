THE EASTER BUNNY Comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marbles Theatre Group has announced the live Los Angeles premiere of “The Easter Bunny” by Tommy Jeff McAteer at this year’s Hollywood Fringe Festival. Set in a basement apartment in a working-class neighborhood, this urban horror story unfolds as a serial predator breaks into the home of his next victim. As he waits, the audience waits with him, immersed in a chilling monologue that feels like an intimate conversation.

Unlike traditional one-person plays, “The Easter Bunny” brings the audience into a direct and compelling engagement with the protagonist. The play explores violent and disturbing themes, but does so without scenes of physical violence, nudity, or profanity.

Join in for a hauntingly intimate theatre experience and support a vital cause.

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the YWCA Greater Los Angeles Sexual Assault Hotline, reflecting the group's dedication to supporting local communities.

While “The Easter Bunny” is intended as entertainment rather than an educational piece, the play thoughtfully acknowledges the profound impact of sexual assault on individuals and communities. “We have worked very hard to present the material in a way that performers and audiences can engage with the topic creatively,” states McAteer. “Our fear and fascination with the men who make up this particular criminal class is undeniable. They are rare, but not rare enough. We have worked very hard to present the material in a way that both performers and audiences can engage with creatively.”

WHO: Written and Performed by: Tommy Jeff McAteer. Produced by Joanne Byrne.

WHERE: Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre – 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA.

PERFORMANCES:

Thursday, June 13, 2024 @ 8:30 PM

Saturday, June 15, at 1100 PM

Sunday, June 16th at 6:45 PM

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Marbles Theatre Group is a collective of passionate theatre creatives from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Dedicated to producing engaging and thought-provoking works, the group is known for their innovative storytelling and commitment to social issues.

They are excited to be part of Hollywood Fringe’s international outreach. This award-winning play was previously livestreamed during HFF21, but the team eagerly anticipates performing before a live audience and sharing in the energy and excitement of the festival. Only two members of the collective, Playwright/Performer Tommy Jeff McAteer and Producer Joanne Byrne, will be traveling to Los Angeles. Despite the challenges of standing out in such a large festival, the team is committed to making their mark.

Tommy Jeff McAteer (Writer, Performer) has only been writing since 2015, when he took Playwriting at George Brown College in Toronto. His first play, 'Heedless/The Play, was produced at the Toronto Fringe Festival in that same year. His company, Marbles Theatre Group, is a loose knit collection of creatives, some of whom have gone on to win roles in Academy Award winning films. His award winning monologue, THE EASTER BUNNY, has appeared at the Hollywood Fringe previously, but in a virtual live-streamed performance. He and the company look forward to bringing the show to a live Los Angeles audience.

Mario D’alimonte (Director): Mario has worked as both an actor and director in the theatre for over 40 years. He directed the professional Canadian premier of Johnathan Larson’s Tick, Tick, Boom for the Musical Stage Company in 2005. His favourite directing credits include Death of a Salesman (Scarborough Theatre Guild), The Laramie Project (Encore Entertainment), Disgraced (East Side Players), Ragtime and The Drowsy Chaperone (Etobicoke Musical Productions) and Jesus Christ, Superstar (Scarborough Musical Theatre). He will be directing a production of Chaim Potok’s The Chosen (Teatron Theatre) this coming fall.

Comments