THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to the Chromolume Theatre at the Zephyr

Chromolume Theatre has announced the first production of its 2026 Season of Musicals — A Season of Identity and Expression — The Color Purple. Music and lyrics are by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray, book is by Marsha Norman, choreography is by Katie Powers-Faulk, and the show is directed by Elijah Green. Musical director is Miki Yokomizo.

The cast features (in alphabetical order) Christopher Baker, Jayla Bryant, Veronica Driscoll, Jonathan Farrington, Stephen Gregg, Amaya J, Lonnie Jones III, Myia LaShaun, Milyah Law, Olivia Leyva, Kara Marie, Jodi Marks, Jordan McAllister, Omari Miller, Johnathon O'Neal, Minque Taylor, and Shelby Williams. Understudies are Journie Ma-Johnson, Andante Petit-Homme, and Barbara Ann Reed.



Opening is set for Friday, March 13, at 8pm, and the run will continue through March 29 only. Performances will be at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Avenue, LA, 90046, Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm, with an additional performance on Sunday 3/22 at 7pm.



The Color Purple, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, tells the powerful story of Celie, a young Black woman in rural Georgia, who endures immense abuse from men in her life but finds her voice, strength, and self-love over 40 years (1909–1949). She discovers hope and healing through deep friendships with courageous women as she navigates heartbreak, betrayal, and eventually finds independence, all set to a vibrant score of gospel, blues, jazz, and ragtime. The show opened on Broadway in 2005 and received 10 Tony Award nominations. It was revived in 2015, winning the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical.



Scenic design is by Shawn Plunkett, lighting design is by Daniel Mitchener, costume design is by Shon LeBlanc, and sound design is by James Esposito. Intimacy director is Ariella Salinas Fiore, assistant stage manager is Kendre Scott, and stage manager is Mara Aguilar.