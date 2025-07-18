THE AGE OF AQUARIUS Comes to Theatre West in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



1967 to 1972 - The Age of Aquarius - An era when Rock N Roll evolved from popular music into a powerful force set against the backdrop of introspection, social unrest, and military action under a burgeoning umbrella of peace and love. Theatre West's THE AGE OF AQUARIUS is a joyful celebration of the music of the soul of this extraordinary time. Highlighting artists like Tina Turner, Linda Ronstadt, Joni Mitchell, Gordon Lightfoot, The Mama's and the Papa's, The Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, Simon & Garfunkel, Roberta Flack, Carole King, The Beatles, The Who, Jimi Hendrix and more! With songs performed including California Dreamin', San Francisco, Good Vibrations, The Sound of Silence, Happy Together, Proud Mary, Respect, Pinball Wizard, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Hey Jude, Born to Be Wild, Foxy Lady, and Take It Easy to name just a few. Audience members will be dancing in the aisles and singing out loud as they leave the theatre. This is a Theatre West Concern Event NOT TO BE MISSED! So, join us for a Concert Event of Beautiful, Fun & Cool!! See you there!

Victoria Lavan directs. Her recent directing credits at Theatre West include California Soul: A Descendent's Story, the award-winning So Many Stars, and Winter Wishes: A Holiday Cabaret Theatre. She also serves as moderator of our Betty Garrett Musical Comedy Workshop. Other directing credits include the operas Ernest Worthing and Hobson's Choice. She is also a singer, actor, and award-winning teacher.

John A. Goux, music supervisor, performed for 30 years as lead vocalist and keyboard player in rock n' roll bands throughout the Western US. His novel, California Soul- A Descendent's Story, is set in the 1970's with the music and vibe of that singular time crafting a beautiful backdrop for the story. John also served as music supervisor for Dance Me to the End of Love, a cabaret entertainment at Theatre West in 2024.

Proceeds from this event will support the Betty Garrett Musical Theatre Workshop productions in 2025.

This concert event is dedicated in loving memory of Theatre West band member Mara Wells, who passed away on July 12, 2025.

The cast of The Age of Aquarius includes Melodee Fernandez, Meg Lin, Constance Mellors, David Mingrino, Donald Moore, and Anibal Silveyra, with special guest artists Auriana Chisholm, Harleigh Ford, Joaquin Mengelle, Vertreace Sanders, Preston Simon and Jana Souza.

The band includes Peter Snell (guitar), Bil Von Ravensburg (bass), and James Varley (drums).

Technical director/Sound and light programming: David P. Johnson. Lighting design/programmer: Michael Lee. Graphic design: Doug Haverty.

Return with us to that unforgettable time when music was beautiful, fun, and cool. Singers sang from their souls and instrumentalists played like it was their last song. The music made you HAPPY!. The Age of Aquarius!