THE 2ND ANNUAL TRUMP FAMILY SPECIAL Announced At Hollywood Fringe!

The 2nd Annual Trump Family Special is an original musical comedy spoofing the First Family in a yuge way! The show's 8 Fringe Festival performances are June 7 - 9 and 13 - 16 (show times listings at trumpfamilyspecial.com) - The Arena Stage at Theatre of Arts, 1625 N Las Palmas Ave, Hollywood 90028. The show runs approximately 65 minutes.

In this musical send-up, Trump's brood has gathered once again at the Winter White House for a televised special on the new Trump TV Network. When the orange man of the hour is a no show, the special's host, Ivanka stalls for time by interviewing the various family members. This leads to an array of musical numbers such as Melania's "Look Gorgeous and Shut the Hell Up" and Trump's wives (past and present) singing their Motown-meets-Mikado inspired number, "Three Little Trophy Wives." Sarah Huckabee and Kellyanne Conway appear as evil apparitions to school Donald Jr. on the dark art of alternate facts in the seductive "Spin Tango."

"It's yuge! It's bigly! It's covfefe! It's The 1st Annual Trump Family Special and it's ready to make live theater great again. After all, can anyone resist a satirical cabaret shaped by the latest Twitter feed of our current miscreant in chief? Or an insane production that's as queer as Mike Pence?"- The Advocate

The musical comedy is a sequel to The 1st Annual Trump Family Special, which received enthusiastic response to sold-out crowds last year in LA's Hudson Theater and Vitello's Cabaret Theater, and enjoyed a successful, limited Off-Broadway run at New York's Triad Theater. The show's creators are excited to update the show this year with new songs and book to reflect all the insanity of late.

Film, TV and Broadway comic force, Mary Birdsong (Reno 911, Suspicion) joins the cast to play Melania Trump. The show features three of the original LA cast: Lisa St. Lou, Ryan Murray and John Shartzer. They all play surprising multiple roles - Ivanka plays her own mother, Ivana, while Donald Jr. quick changes into a perverse Marla Maples.

The show draws from the tradition of musicals like Cabaret and Hair to bring social and political commentary through satire. "In these frustrating and infuriating times, humor can shed light on issues while relieving the stress through laughter," said creator and director, Danny Salles. Composers Tor Hyams and Lisa St. Lou share his viewpoint. Salles adds, "The Trumps present us with a gift basket of dreadful, comic possibilities every day. This show is our form of payback." The 2nd Annual Trump Family Special is Hamilton meets The Addams Family - perfect for anyone left of center or right in the mind," added Salles.

Tickets available at www.trumpfamilyspecial.com include a $15 general admission and a $40 VIP package that includes a "Trump Survival Kit".





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You