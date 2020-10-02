TELL HIM IT'S JACKIE Comes to Dugan's Backyard Playhouse

Tell Him It's Jackie will be a must-see for all those who have adored this iconic First Lady who still fascinates us today.

Theatres will continue to be shuttered for a while, due to the pandemic. So, what's a playwright.to do? Tom Dugan has set up a performance space in his backyard. Social distancing will be observed. The audience will of necessity be strictly limited in size. Hand sanitizers will be readily be available. Outdoor fans will be in use. Audience members will be required to wear masks.

The subject of his new play Tell Him It's Jackie is Jackie Kennedy. The narrative takes place on June 5, 1968, the date of her brother-in-law Robert's assassination. Jackie invites us inside her life: her growing up, college, her courtship with the dashing young future President, the birth of her children, her own becoming a beloved icon, her hobnobbing with the rich and famous, her husband's death, her spiraling into depression and substance abuse, and the subsequent death of a treasured ally. With her world crumbling around her, she decides on a course of action which will decisively change her and her children's future.

Kait Haire, who bears an astonishing resemblance to the young Jackie Kennedy, portrays the former First Lady in a solo performance. Ms. Haire's previous stage appearances include In My Mind's Eye and Otherwise Engaged at Group Rep, and she appeared in the films Ballet of Balance and Flicker. Prior to her move to Los Angeles, she attended George Washington University, where she was a Presidential Scholar of the Arts.

Tom Dugan is playwright and director. His previous plays include Wiesenthal (for which he received the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award), The Ghosts of Mary Lincoln, Oscar to Oscar and Frederick Douglass- In the Shadow of Slavery. He is also an actor with numerous stage, screen and television credits.

Dugan asserts that Tell Him It's Jackie is "loosely based" on one of his earlier plays from a couple of seasons ago, Jackie Unveiled. Since then, he decided to revisit his subject matter, do a complete rewrite, and come up with a new show. The result is a new one-act, tight and concise with a running time that's thirty-five minutes shorter than the earlier play.

Tell Him It's Jackie will be a must-see for all those who have adored this iconic First Lady who still fascinates us today.

Please reserve your seats early. Seating is very limited, and sold-out dates are anticipated. Dugan suggests bringing a blanket, a bottle of wine, or a pitcher of martinis.

