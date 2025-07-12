Street Symphony's Jazz and Vocal Ensemble Comes to Sierra Madre Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sierra Madre Playhouse welcomes to its stage Street Symphony, one of the Southland’s most impactful musical treasures, on Sunday, August 31, 2024, 4:00 pm. This intimate, unconventional concert features Street Symphony’s jazz band and vocal ensemble — no more than eight exceptional professional musicians in total — creating a personal, powerful program rooted in human connection. Narrated by Street Symphony Founder/MacArthur Fellow/violinist Vijay Gupta alongside a community storyteller, the evening flows through classic American jazz standards by greats like Thelonious Monk, West Coast cool jazz, and surprising moments of modern pop and rhythmic soul.



Free from orchestral formality, the concert embraces warmth and immediacy, breaking the fourth wall to draw the audience into a shared music-making experience through communal singalongs. Every artist on stage is dedicated to using music as a force for dignity, renewal, and community — on stage, on the street, and beyond.



Through the exceptional artistry of Street Symphony, music becomes a bridge to connection, healing, and hope. A musical beacon founded in 2011, Street Symphony has transformed the lives of Los Angeles’ homeless and incarcerated communities by bringing world-class music directly into Skid Row shelters, clinics, and LA County jails.



Proceeds from the event directly support Street Symphony’s mission, helping the organization continue its vital work of bringing transformative music and connection to those who need it most.



For tickets ($12-$35) and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.



ABOUT SIERRA MADRE PLAYHOUSE

Sierra Madre Playhouse, a vibrant Southern California cultural hub with a rich history spanning a century, energizes audiences and the community with distinctive theatrical productions and captivating live performances. Hailed as a “jewel” (Pasadena Weekly) and “a landmark theater” (ABC7 Los Angeles), the performing arts center has garnered tremendous accolades for its varied repertoire and thought-provoking education and outreach programs curated with social impact in mind. The Los Angeles Times proclaims, “This is theater from the heart.” As one of San Gabriel Valley’s only performing arts center presenting a broad spectrum of performance genres, including theater, music, dance, film, comedy, and family-friendly productions featuring eminent local and national professional artists, the treasured artistic beacon draws audiences from across the Southland. The intimate 99-seat Sierra Madre Playhouse offers an up-close and personal connection to performances that resonate deeply, earning multiple Ovation Awards, NAACP Awards, and LA Times Critics' Choice honors. It is nestled into a historic building on the inviting Main Street of Sierra Madre, a charming village in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Retaining its distinctive movie theater façade and instantly recognizable marquee, the structure has undergone numerous transformations since opening in 1910, from furniture emporium to silent movie theatre to the artistic institution that now stands as a vibrant embodiment of the region’s rich cultural legacy. The Sierra Madre Playhouse fosters creativity that aspires to bridge divides and spark dialogue, all while celebrating the rich tapestry of the American experience and the enduring pursuit of shared understanding.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Artist

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC