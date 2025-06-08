Staged Reading of IN ON IT by Daniel MacIvorv at Theatre West

The reading will take place on June 22 at 3pm.
Presented by Theatre West, In On It, written by Daniel Maclvor, will have a staged reading on Sunday, June 22, at 3pm. it will take place at Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068.
The reading is directed by Michael Van Duzer, and produced by Connie Mellors. Admission for the reading will be a donation at the door. Reservations can be made in advance at the link below.
Is Daniel MacIvor's In On It a stylized theatrical puzzle, an acting tour de force for two exceptional performers, a witty and knowing deconstruction of a relationship, an exploration of the hairline border between life and death, or a meditation on how artists create art from life? In truth, it's all these things.
Within its meta-theatrical intricacies, it is surprisingly heartfelt, drawing the audience in and delivering a potent emotional wallop.
Like the purest of Shakespearean productions, IN ON IT demands that its actors create a world out of themselves, a scant few props, and, most importantly, a gray jacket. The concentric circles of the play's three realities collide and intersect in ways that only clarify in the play's final moments. CurtainUp.com wrote, "there is a depth and universality in this work that is surprising and quite remarkable, really. This is theater more than worthy of our attention."
MacIvor, who has been described as Canada's true creative genius, is an actor, director, and playwright. IN ON IT premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2000. Off-Broadway saw the first US production in 2001, which won the 2002 Obie Award for Best Play. The playwright also performed in these initial productions. The recipient of an MA from the University of Toronto, his plays include Cake & Dirt, Marion Bridge, Let's Run Away, New Magic Valley Fun Town, Who Killed Spalding Gray?, Never Swim Alone, 2 - 2 Tango, and many more. He also wrote the libretto for the opera, Hadrian, featuring a score by Rufus Wainwright.
Director Michael Van Duzer has helmed many Los Angeles productions, including As You Like It, Edward II, The Double Dealer (Drama-Logue Award), Halsted Street: Chicago (GLAAD Nomination), and The Lisbon Traviata as well as the LA premiere of this play. He directed local premieres of his plays, Hopeful Romantic (Drama-Logue Award, LA Weekly/Robby nominee), Recalled to Life, and Tawdry Tales. At Theatre West, he directed the world premiere of The Man Who Saved Everything, and his one-acts, Hands Beneath the Table, Sons of God, and Incitation to the Dance. As a performer, he appeared in Winter Wishes, So Many Stars, Clive & Cecily, and the Theatre West and Off-Broadway companies of Our Man in Santiago, winning a Robby Award for his performance as Henry Kissinger.
The cast will be cast from Theatre West's roster of performers.
Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 63rd year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, Jim Beaver, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground that went to Broadway in 2023. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, and L.A. Parent Magazine.
