Staged Reading of IN ON IT by Daniel MacIvorv at Theatre West

Presented by Theatre West, In On It, written by Daniel Maclvor, will have a staged reading on Sunday, June 22, at 3pm. it will take place at Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068.

The reading is directed by Michael Van Duzer, and produced by Connie Mellors. Admission for the reading will be a donation at the door. Reservations can be made in advance at the link below.

Is Daniel MacIvor's In On It a stylized theatrical puzzle, an acting tour de force for two exceptional performers, a witty and knowing deconstruction of a relationship, an exploration of the hairline border between life and death, or a meditation on how artists create art from life? In truth, it's all these things.

Within its meta-theatrical intricacies, it is surprisingly heartfelt, drawing the audience in and delivering a potent emotional wallop.

Like the purest of Shakespearean productions, IN ON IT demands that its actors create a world out of themselves, a scant few props, and, most importantly, a gray jacket. The concentric circles of the play's three realities collide and intersect in ways that only clarify in the play's final moments. CurtainUp.com wrote, "there is a depth and universality in this work that is surprising and quite remarkable, really. This is theater more than worthy of our attention."

MacIvor, who has been described as Canada's true creative genius, is an actor, director, and playwright. IN ON IT premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2000. Off-Broadway saw the first US production in 2001, which won the 2002 Obie Award for Best Play. The playwright also performed in these initial productions. The recipient of an MA from the University of Toronto, his plays include Cake & Dirt, Marion Bridge, Let's Run Away, New Magic Valley Fun Town, Who Killed Spalding Gray?, Never Swim Alone, 2 - 2 Tango, and many more. He also wrote the libretto for the opera, Hadrian, featuring a score by Rufus Wainwright.

Director Michael Van Duzer has helmed many Los Angeles productions, including As You Like It, Edward II, The Double Dealer (Drama-Logue Award), Halsted Street: Chicago (GLAAD Nomination), and The Lisbon Traviata as well as the LA premiere of this play. He directed local premieres of his plays, Hopeful Romantic (Drama-Logue Award, LA Weekly/Robby nominee), Recalled to Life, and Tawdry Tales. At Theatre West, he directed the world premiere of The Man Who Saved Everything, and his one-acts, Hands Beneath the Table, Sons of God, and Incitation to the Dance. As a performer, he appeared in Winter Wishes, So Many Stars, Clive & Cecily, and the Theatre West and Off-Broadway companies of Our Man in Santiago, winning a Robby Award for his performance as Henry Kissinger.

The cast will be cast from Theatre West's roster of performers.

Comments

