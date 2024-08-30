Spotlight: CINDERELLA at Kings Road Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The City of West Hollywood presents Free Theatre in the Parks! Pacific Opera Project (POP) presents a mashup opera of everybody’s favorite fairytale: Cinderella!

Taking the best music and funniest scenes from both Massenet’s Cendrillon and Rossini’s Cenerentola, and adding in a little bit of POP magic, POP’s Cinderella Story tells a young girl’s whirlwind love story from housemaid to princess. POP’s 90-minute production of Cinderella Story is enjoyable for all ages, directed by Jack Zager, and will be sung in English with a live piano.

Saturdays and Sundays

September 7 - 22, 2024, 4pm

Kings Road Park

1000 Kings Road, West Hollywood

go.weho.org/theatre

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL