Spotlight: CINDERELLA at Kings Road Park

Experience the Magic of POP's 'Cinderella' Mash Up Opera at Free Theatre in the Parks!
The City of West Hollywood presents Free Theatre in the Parks! Pacific Opera Project (POP) presents a mashup opera of everybody’s favorite fairytale: Cinderella!
Taking the best music and funniest scenes from both Massenet’s Cendrillon and Rossini’s Cenerentola, and adding in a little bit of POP magic, POP’s Cinderella Story tells a young girl’s whirlwind love story from housemaid to princess. POP’s 90-minute production of Cinderella Story is enjoyable for all ages, directed by Jack Zager, and will be sung in English with a live piano.
Saturdays and Sundays
September 7 - 22, 2024, 4pm
Kings Road Park
1000 Kings Road, West Hollywood
go.weho.org/theatre
