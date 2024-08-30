News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: CINDERELLA at Kings Road Park

Experience the Magic of POP's 'Cinderella' Mash Up Opera at Free Theatre in the Parks!

By: Aug. 30, 2024
Spotlight: CINDERELLA at Kings Road Park Image
The City of West Hollywood presents Free Theatre in the Parks! Pacific Opera Project (POP) presents a mashup opera of everybody’s favorite fairytale: Cinderella!

Taking the best music and funniest scenes from both Massenet’s Cendrillon and Rossini’s Cenerentola, and adding in a little bit of POP magic, POP’s Cinderella Story tells a young girl’s whirlwind love story from housemaid to princess. POP’s 90-minute production of Cinderella Story is enjoyable for all ages, directed by Jack Zager, and will be sung in English with a live piano.

Saturdays and Sundays
September 7 - 22, 2024, 4pm
Kings Road Park
1000 Kings Road, West Hollywood
go.weho.org/theatre




