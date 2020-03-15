Son of Semele Postpones THE LATE WEDDING

Son of Semele has postponed its opening of The Late Wedding.

Read the full statement below:

Due to public health concerns related to the coronavirus, we have postponed our opening of THE LATE WEDDING by Christopher Chen. We intend to open THE LATE WEDDING in April. Please stay tuned because we are in the process of exploring more dates/times.

Here is a list of our April performances:



Friday Apr 3 @ 8PM

Saturday Apr 4 @ 8PM

Sunday Apr 5 @ 5PM



Friday Apr 10 @ 8PM

Saturday Apr 11 @ 8PM

Sunday Apr 12 @ 5PM

If you have purchased a ticket for a performance in March, we are happy to exchange it for one of our currently scheduled performances. Please email us at tickets@sonofsemele.org to exchange your ticket for one of the April performances. We are sorry for this inconvenience and look forward to sharing this wonderful play with you!





