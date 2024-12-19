Society Of Composers & Lyricists Presents Special Awards During 2024 Holiday Events Held In NYC, LA, And Nashville

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At the Society of Composers & Lyricists (SCL) holiday soirees held in Los Angeles, NYC, and Nashville, a Who's Who of the entertainment industry gathered to celebrate together and recognize accomplishments of many of the world's top music creators in films, TV, and other visual media.

In Los Angeles at the SCL Holiday Dinner, legendary producer Jimmy Jam and SCL President Ashley Irwin presented Giorgio Moroder with the SCL Lifetime Achievement Award. Composers Hoyt Curtin and Carl Stalling, architects of the best-loved, iconic music in the most popular cartoons and animated films, were also posthumously inducted into the SCL Hall of Fame.

EGOT-winning songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and Emmy-winning composer Jeff Beal were presented 2024 SCL Ambassador Awards at the SCL Holiday Party in NYC.

In Nashville, Emmy-winning composer Brian D. Siewert and Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive and President of Music for Electronic Arts, were each honored with the SCL Trailblazer Award at the SCL Holiday Party. The SCL Trailblazer Award was created to recognize and acknowledge a select group of composers and lyricists whose valuable contributions have pioneered scoring for film, television, and other visual media in Nashville, and without whose creativity our community would be deprived of the wonderful music and song expressed by their expertise. Last year's inaugural SCL Trailblazer Award recipient was Paul Mills.

"The SCL Lifetime Achievement Award and these other special honors were created to recognize and acknowledge a select group of music creators with significant contributions to our profession and music community. Their achievements will be used as the ultimate standard for future generations of media composers and songwriters," says Irwin.

About The Society of Composers & Lyricists (SCL)

The Society of Composers & Lyricists is a non-profit and primary organization for professional film, television, video game, and musical theater composers and lyricists, and those working in our industry, such as orchestrators, arrangers, music supervisors, music agents, music attorneys, music editors, copyists, recording engineers, and related jobs, with a distinguished, nearly 76-year history in the fine art of creating music for visual media. Current SCL Members include the top creative professionals whose experience and expertise are focused on many of the creative, technological, legal, newsworthy, and pressing issues of the film music, television music, game music, and musical theatre industry today. For more information, visit: www.TheSCL.com

Comments