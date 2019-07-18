SkyPilot Seeking Submissions For One Act Festival

SkyPilot Theatre Company, a non-profit ensemble company of actors, directors and designers producing provocative, compelling and challenging new works for the Los Angeles theatre-going audience, will once again present a selection of original one-act plays this fall. Playwrights are invited to submit works based on the theme "Future Shock."

Future Shock was a 1970 book written by futurists Alvin and Heidi Toffler. The authors define the term as a certain psychological state of individuals and entire societies under the perception of "too much change in too short a period of time," predicting that our post-industrial society will be marked by a transient culture where everything ranging from goods to human relationships will be temporary while losing familiarity that traditional institutions (family, national identity, religion, professions) once provided. Not to mention the fear of climate change, over-population, a rise of nationalism, and more.

Playwrights are asked to submit one-acts that deal with any of the following issues: too-rapid change, a transient society, the dangers of an over-populated world or the sense of the familiar or old institutions are quickly fading away. They could be as large as the end of society or as simple as why your new cell-phone is already obsolete. They can be dramas, comedies, satires, be funny or sad, involve any genre, be based in reality, fantasy or science fiction and be pro or con on any position. The only solid rule is that the plays include a strong voice, a solid plot and good characters who stand for something.

Parameters are as follows:

-Length - 20-30 minutes maximum

-6-8 characters maximum

-Submission Deadline - September 1

-Original, never produced material only, no adaptations

-No musicals

-No historical costumes or elaborate sets

-Subject can be either pro or con the chosen theme (no diatribes)

-$20 submission fee (PayPal or Venmo to SkyPilotSubmissions@gmail.com)

Please submit plays with "One Act Festival" in the subject line to SkyPilotSubmissions@gmail.com by September 1st.

For more information on SkyPilot and its upcoming productions, visit www.skypilottheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You