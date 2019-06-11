Single Tickets Now On Sale For A Noise Within's 2019-2020 Season
A Noise Within (ANW), California's acclaimed classic repertory theatre company, is proud to announce that single tickets are now on sale for its 2019-2020 season, THEY PLAYED WITH FIRE. ANW's 28th season will run August through June and will feature seven productions: Frankenstein, Gem of the Ocean, Buried Child, The Winter's Tale, Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, plus the return of holiday favorite Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol in December. New and renewing season passholders had the first opportunity to access priority seating last month. Single tickets, which are now on sale and start at $25, can be purchased at ANW's Box Office or online at anoisewithin.org.
A Noise Within's 2019-2020 season embraces the incandescent power of change, said ANW Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott. Our upcoming titles are peopled with formidable characters torches in hand willing to either burn down the house or build a mansion of possibility.
A Noise Within's fiery new season begins on August 11 with the California premiere of Nick Dear's adaptation of the chilling fable by Mary Shelley, Frankenstein (August 11 September 8, 2019). Frankenstein will be directed by guest director Michael Michetti, who also directed the critically acclaimed adaptation of Oscar Wilde's shocking and provoking novella, A Picture of Dorian Gray, for ANW's 2018-2019 season. Following Frankenstein, A Noise Within will produce Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean (September 22 November 16, 2019), chronologically the first in Wilson's celebrated American Century Cycle. The production will be directed by guest director Gregg T. Daniel, who previously directed ANW's Ovation Award-nominated production of Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun. From one Pulitzer Prize winner to the next, Gem of the Ocean will run in rotating repertory with Sam Shepard's powerful Pulitzer Prize-winning 1978 play, Buried Child (October 13 November 23, 2019), directed by ANW Producing Artistic Director Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, who recently directed the LA Times Critic's Choice, Argonautika. Concluding 2019, holiday favorite Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol (December 4 23, 2019) adapted for the stage by ANW Producing Artistic Director Geoff Elliott and directed by Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, will return for its eighth year.
The new year will begin with a stirring production of William Shakespeare's emotional romance, The Winter's Tale (February 9 April 11, 2020), directed by Geoff Elliott, who recently won a Los Angeles Dramatic Critics Circle Award for Best Direction for Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. The Winter's Tale will run in rotating repertory through the spring with Eva Le Gallienne and Florida Friebus' Alice in Wonderland (March 1 April 18, 2020), directed by guest director Stephanie Shroyer, who had previously directed LA Times Critic's Choice, The Madwoman of Chaillot, in ANW's 2017-2018 season. Then in May, A Noise Within will close its most explosive season yet with Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award -winning musical thriller Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (May 10 June 7, 2020). Julia Rodriguez-Elliott will direct the twistedly macabre revival that will run on its own for four consecutive weeks.
ANW Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott concluded, whether they are teetering on the precipice of redemption (Gem of the Ocean, The Winter's Tale), or revenge (Sweeney Todd), or haunting revelation (Frankenstein, Buried Child), or even an outrageous romp down a rabbit hole (Alice in Wonderland), they are all staking their lives on a chance to transform the world around them.
We invite you to join us as we venture with these risk-takers, revolutionaries, and game changers, said Elliott and Rodriguez-Elliott.
To purchase single tickets to A Noise Within's 2019-2020 season, call the Box Office at 626-356-3121 or visit http://www.anoisewithin.org/1920season. A Noise Within's Box Office is located at 3352 East Foothill Blvd., just north of the Madre Street exit off Interstate 210, in Pasadena, Calif.
About A Noise Within
A Noise Within has been called an oasis for those who love classic stories by the Los Angeles Times and is a leading regional producer based in Pasadena, Calif. ANW's award-winning resident company practices a rotating repertory model at their state-of-the-art, 324-seat performance space. This venue, established in 2011, has allowed ANW to expand its audience, surpassing its previous box office, subscription, and attendance records year after year.
In addition to producing world-class performances of classic theatre, the organization runs robust education programs committed to inspiring diverse audiences of all ages. Helmed by Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, who hold MFAs from San Francisco's renowned American Conservatory Theatre (A.C.T.), A Noise Within truly delivers CLASSIC THEATRE, MODERN MAGIC. http://www.anoisewithin.org