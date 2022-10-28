Short+Sweet Hollywood Reveals Winners Of Its Variety Artist Competition
They will perform and be presented with their awards at the Short+Sweet Hollywood Best of the Fest Gala on Sunday, October 30 at 6:00 p.m.
Short+Sweet Hollywood, the continuing festival of short performance works, has announced the winners of the competition in its variety artist category.
The Judges' Choice winner was actor/writer Kimberley Cooper.
The People's Choice (audience favorite) winner was musical comedy performer Jackie Loeb (who was also a winner in 2019).
Honorable Mentions were conferred on dance troupe AAFTA Dance International for their piece Love Is Found, choreographed by Renne Ritchie; and on clown Fabian Mendoza for his tribute to Juan Gabriel.
Mr. Mendoza will host the Finals for the Latinx plays competition on Saturday, October 29 at 2:00 p.m.
Love Is Found will be performed by Dance International at the Open Theatre Finals (English language plays competition) on Saturday, October 29 at 8:00 p.m.
Dance International is a program of American Arts Film and Television Academy.
Tickets for the Finals and the Best of the Fest Gala are $35.00 and can be acquired at www.Sweet-Tix.com
The venue for Short+Sweet Hollywood is the Marilyn Monroe Theatre 7936 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90046.
