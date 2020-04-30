Shayne Eastin's Latest Play THE DOMESTICS Comes To Life With A Live Reading On Twitch

Shayne Eastin will present a reading of her latest play "The Domestics," followed by a Q&A on her Twitch Channel on May 4th 2020 at 8 PM PST. "The Domestics" is a humorous yet horrifically psychedelic romp that explores the family lifestyles and gender roles of the upper-middle class in mid-century America. Layers of protective, social camouflage are stripped and peeled off until the characters are exposed and left wondering: Is our reality more inaccessible than unreality?

Griffin Davis will direct the reading which features graphic overlays by Kent Nabor. The reading stars Dasha Kittredge, Lena Valentine, Gina DeVivo, John Kenower, Dakota Loesch and Shayne Eastin.

"This Twitch presentation is a great experiment for me. I think the hardest part about being a theatre artist right now is the uncertainty of when we are going to be able to return to our medium. Would I rather be working on a stage right now? Absolutely. Can I wait a year to do that? Personally, no. So here we are," says Eastin.

Eastin wrote the play in August 2019, but put the finishing touches on the piece in January 2020 while attending playwright Wes Walker's writing workshop at the Atwater Village Theatre.

"It's a play about the roles we used to play and how they infected our lives with anxiety, depression, and uncertainty. But there's also some humor to it...like watching an over the top infomercial about household cleaning products," Eastin says.

Shayne Eastin is a regular contributing playwright for "True Crime Night" at the Three Clubs. She has also written and directed a dozen short plays for various productions in Los Angeles and is a working actor in the theatre, film and immersive scenes.

The reading will be followed by a Q&A with the cast and writer.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/slightsprite





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You