Christian Navarro to Direct ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA at Long Beach Shakespeare Company

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Long Beach Shakespeare Company will present Antony and Cleopatra as the second production of its 2026 season. Subtitled Legends Among Us, the new adaptation is conceived and directed by Christian Lee Navarro and produced by Holly Leveque.

Performances will run Friday through Sunday, March 7–22, at the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach.

The production reimagines the staging to bring audiences into close proximity with the action, reframing the relationship between performers and space. The adaptation focuses on themes of power, desire, loyalty, and identity as the relationship between Antony and Cleopatra unfolds against political upheaval.

Navarro’s concept presents a streamlined interpretation of Shakespeare’s text, designed to highlight the emotional and political tensions at the center of the play.

Ticket Information

Performances take place at the Helen Borgers Theatre in Long Beach. For tickets and information, call (562) 997-1494.