Seven Young L.A. Musicians Perform In Music ForwardÂ BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE Showcase

Emerging local artists Alina Hernandez, After the Millenials, Thursdays in Suburbia, Victoria Elise, Hybrid Odyssey, Anneston, Matty Bloom and Jalen Parker have been chosen to participate in Music Forward Foundation's annual "Bringing Down the House" artist development program which culminates with a free, live showcase for all-ages on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at The Wiltern at 7 p.m. Friends, family and fans are invited to attend and celebrate these rising young talents. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Bringing Down the House is a free program that helps youth ages 14-20 who aspire to have careers in the music business. The program helps them navigate the industry, learn business strategies, and develop the knowledge and confidence to pursue a career. It inspires musical careers by cultivating and celebrating emerging artists, connecting them to industry insiders and showcasing their talents on legendary stages nationwide.

As part of the Live Nation Entertainment and House of Blues organizations, the nonprofit Music Forward Foundation offers an unmatched, nationwide network of music industry professionals to help guide tomorrow's music innovators and leaders.

Handpicked from hundreds of applicants by Live Nation talent buyers, the Los Angeles-area artists were selected based on talent, originality and sound quality.

The Bringing Down the House group participates in a series of interactive workshops on Saturdays throughout the spring of 2019. During the working sessions participants connect with industry leaders from companies like Live Nation, House of Blues, Capitol Records, Quincy Jones Productions, MGM Resorts International, Warner/Chappell Music, Island Records, Tunecore to learn more about the music business, marketing, stage presence and live production.

The House of Blues Music Forward Foundation invests $1 million annually in educational programs, workshops, scholarships, and showcases for youth from under-resourced communities interested in music industry careers.

In 25 years the foundation has impacted over 1 million young lives and invested $25 million in transformational programs for youth nationwide.

More information about Bringing Down the House can be found at https://hobmusicforward.org/programs/bdth/.

Free tickets to The Wiltern can be obtained the night of the show at the box office or in advance at http://wiltern.com/EventDetail?tmeventid=090056918B981E23.

About Music Forward Foundation

Music Forward Foundation transforms lives, inspires careers and champions a more inclusive music industry. Focusing on young people ages 12-22 in under-resourced communities, Music Forward sets the stage for success by providing workshops and showcases to inspire the next generation of music industry leaders and innovators. Learn more at hobmusicforward.org.





