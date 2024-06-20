Seal Joins Hollywood Bowl 2024 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seal will perform at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, August 9 at 8 p.m. The performance coincides with the 30-year anniversary of his self-titled second album, which features the Grammy Award-winning single “Kiss from a Rose.” The performance was added to the 2024 Hollywood Bowl season in place of the originally scheduled concert by India.Arie.

Seal, known for his unmistakable voice, has significantly impacted pop, R&B, soul and dance music. With over 30 million albums sold and more than a billion streams, he boasts four Grammy Awards, three BritAwards, two Ivor Novello Awards, and one MTV VMA. His timeless hits like “Killer,” “Crazy” and “Kiss From A Rose” have topped charts and earned critical acclaim. His music, celebrated by artists such as Alanis Morissette and George Michael and featured in films by directors like Spike Lee and Joel Schumacher, speaks to his lasting influence. Seal has also appeared in popular shows like America's Got Talent and The Masked Singer and received a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2019. Collaborating with legends like Jeff Beck and Joni Mitchell, Seal has a voice that continues to resonate, with new music expected in 2024 and beyond. Seal begins a European tour this fall.

Opening the evening is singer Emily King, a Grammy-nominated artist known for her powerful vocals and work in contemporary R&B.

Performance Details:

Who:

Seal

Emily King



When:

Friday, August 9, at 8PM

Where:

Hollywood Bowl

2301 Highland Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90068



For more information, please visit: https://www.hollywoodbowl.com/events/performances/2954/2024-08-09/seal



Comments